Bonny time for all at 47th annual Yellowbatter Sports Day

Alysha McGahey holds her little brother Rían who was named as the Bonny Baby at the sports day.

Mickey and Emily Dunne at the sports day on Sunday.

On the podium after the Dads race were Leo Fitzpatrick, Lester Winters and Nicky Weston.

Megan O’Heiligh, Caoimhe O’Heiligh and Aleisha McGahey were the finalists in the Miss Yellowbatter Competition.

Geraldine O’Rourke was named as Glamorous Granny at the Yellowbatter Sports Day.

There was a stwearts enquiry after the Dads race.

Eoin and Freya McGahey at the sports day on Sunday.

Bella Fitzpatrick with her Daddy Leo at the sports day.

Noah Hanratty and Kayleigh Fitzpatrick at the sports day on Sunday.

Sabrina Thornton, Kerry Smith and Shauna Brannigan were medalists in the Mammy's race.

Tadhg and Adam Brannigan at the sports day in Yellowbatter.

Kerry, Sienna and Teeghan Smith at the Yellowbatter Sports Day on Sunday.

The title of Miss Yellowbatter went to Caoimhe O’Heiligh.

The good folk of Drogheda had to wait a little longer for one of the town’s most enduring events, but when the recheduled 47th Yellowbatter Sports Day took place on Sunday August 6th, it was worth the wait!

The traditional community event had been postponed from the previous week due to heavy rainfall, but despite some showers, the annual sports day went ahead at ‘The Ring’ of the northside estate.

For decades, generations of residents from Yellowbatter and beyond have cheered on competitive babies, children and even grannies, competing for coveted titles and prizes.

“The unique sporting event was a resounding success, which was attended by a good crowd,” says organiser and founder, former Mayor of Drogheda Frank Godfrey. "I want to pay special tribute to the Yellowbatter Sports Club organising group; Pamela Bell, William Mahony, Anthony Brady, Pascal Carter, Seamus Russell, and Enya Markey, who all contributed to the event”.

Some of the highlights of the event were; Bonny Baby, Glamorous Granny, Miss Yellowbatter, Fancy Dress and the toddlers’ race.

Trophies and medals were presented to the winners, including Geraldine O’Rourke who was named as most Glamorous Granny, Rían McGahey who was named Bonny Baby and Miss Yellowbatter 2023 Caoimhe O’Heiligh.

There was a special presentation for Teenie Lidster of Yellowbatter, believed to be the oldest person in the estate.

Local councillor, Joanna Byrne was also in attendance. It was a great family day enjoyed by all.