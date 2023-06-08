Birdwatch Ireland conducting survey of barn owls in Co Meath

If the answer is “yes”, then, BirdWatch Ireland would love to hear from you. The group is undertaking a survey of Barn Owls in Meath this summer and they are asking the public and landowners to report information on Barn Owls to help direct their survey efforts.

To report this information to BirdWatch Ireland, please visit: www.birdwatchireland.ie

Many years ago, before the intensification of agriculture and the widespread deployment of anticoagulant rodenticides, the Barn Owl was a much more common sight throughout Meath. Over recent decades, Barn Owl populations have suffered widespread declines and are now a Red-listed Bird of Conservation Concern in Ireland. As a top predator and sentinel species for the health of our countryside, these declines in Barn Owl populations caused great worry. The intensification of agricultural practices resulted in the loss of suitable Barn Owl habitats, including a reduction of prey-rich foraging habitat and nesting sites. Alongside these land use changes and the loss of habitat, the increased use and toxicity of anti-coagulant rodenticides, and the expansion of major road networks are likely to be the main factors which have driven the declines in the Barn Owl populations across Ireland.

In recent years, the fortunes of Barn Owls appear to be turning a corner in many parts of Ireland. Barn Owl pairs have moved into nest boxes provided for them and re-established in old ruins which have not held Barn Owls for many years, especially in the south-west of the country. One of the reasons for this recovery may be due to the range expansion of non-native small mammal species, the Greater White-toothed Shrew and the Bank Vole, both of which are favoured prey of the Barn Owl and are now widespread throughout Munster and parts of Leinster and Connacht.

The Barn Owl survey in Meath aims to establish how Barn Owls are currently faring in the county.

The project, a collaboration between Birdwatch Ireland, the BirdWatch Ireland Meath Branch and Meath County Council Heritage Section, is funded by the Heritage Council and Meath County Council as an action of the County Meath Heritage Plan. The findings of the survey will be used to ensure the protection of nest sites and to direct targeted conservation efforts which will include the provision of nest boxes to help the local Barn Owl population.

“We are delighted to be involved in the County Meath Barn Owl Survey this year and it will be great to get an up-to-date picture of how the Barn Owl population is faring in our county,” said Terrance Cassidy of the Meath BirdWatch Ireland branch. “The survey will give us a good foundation for our future conservation work, including the installation of more Barn Owl nest boxes in the most suitable areas, and where it will benefit Barn Owls the most”.

Loreto Guinan, Heritage Officer with Meath County Council added “We are delighted to be working with Birdwatch Ireland and the local Meath BirdWatch Ireland branch on this survey, which is supported by the Heritage Council and Meath County Council. We are encouraging the public to get involved and to share their local knowledge and report sightings of Barn Owls in Meath”.

You can help the survey and conservation efforts by reporting any information that you have on Barn Owls in the county by visiting the BirdWatch Ireland website.

BirdWatch Ireland also stress that Barn Owls are a protected species and can be very sensitive to disturbance, and that potential nest sites should never be approached or interfered with in any way.