Bill will establish a special committee to secure river’s future

The rich wildlife and biodiversity along the River Boyne will be protected Photo Alison Comyn

The Boyne River Task Force Bill has passed the first stage in the Dail. Photo Alison Comyn

The Boyne River Task Force Bill seeks to establish a committee of the Eastern and Midland Regional Assembly to serve as a River Boyne Task Force with the function of proposing and promoting policies and priorities for the protection and enhancement of the environment of the River Boyne and of its natural habitats and wildlife and the co-ordination of the activities of public authorities in relation thereto; and to provide for connected matters.

Should the Bill be enacted, the Assembly shall establish a special committee, to be known as the River Boyne Task Force and in this Act referred to as the Task Force.

The Task Force will be made up of members of from each of the four councils in Kildare, Louth, Meath and Offaly and appointed members who have an interest or expertise in the protection and sustainable development of the River Boyne.

The functions of the Task Force will be to propose and promote policies and priorities for the protection and enhancement of the environment of the Boyne Catchment and of its wildlife and natural habitats,

It will to co-ordinate, promote and support strategic planning and sustainable development in and around the Boyne Catchment, and it will to make recommendations to regulate and control pollution in and around the Boyne Catchment,

The Task Force will also arrange for the preparation of designs for and programmes of construction, maintenance or improvement works in the Boyne Catchment.

The Task Force will set out a vision for the Boyne Catchment as a public amenity for current and future generations and ensure the river’s environmental sustainability, conserving its habitats and wildlife and monitor the impact of climate change on the river.

The Task Force will seek to identify those areas in and around the Boyne Catchment where detailed proposals and plans for renewal, preservation, conservation, restoration, development or redevelopment would be appropriate, and include proposals relating to public access and public amenities, including public transport and pedestrian access to the Boyne Catchment and its environs.