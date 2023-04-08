Big news for Inver Colpa rowing club as new Boyne boathouse on way

Lots of excitng events on club calendar

McKevitt King Architects have been asked to design a new boathouse for the club. A greenfield site adjacent to the ‘Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery’ fronting onto the river has been assigned to the club. Photo McKevitt King Architects.

The start of 2023 has been an exciting time for Inver Colpa Rowing Club in Drogheda, with the remainder of 2023 looking even better!

Recently the club received its final grant of planning permission for its new boathouse on the Marsh Road along the River Boyne. As a result, on Saturday August 19th 2023, Inver Colpa Coastal Rowing Club will host a Coast to Coast Charity Cycle as the start of a major fundraising drive for the club towards this new boathouse.

The club are seeking cyclists who are up for the challenge to join onto this fundraiser, with the choice of two cycling routes:

Galway – Drogheda (230kms approx.)

Athlone – Drogheda (133kms approx.)

Those who sign up to take part will need to undertake to fundraise €500 each, but will have their insurance, accommodation overnight before the challenge and travel to the starting point all covered by the club. Group training sessions will also take place before the event and have already started. For more information on the cycle, contact Martin at 0874434667 or invercolparowing@gmail.com

Speaking about the grant of planning permission, Chairman of the club James McKevitt said they are delighted with the news.

“We would like to thank all those who supported our application, including Louth County Council, FloGas, The Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery, The Drogheda Port Company, and all our other sponsors and friends,” he says. “Our new site and boathouse will give the club a permanent home, which will help strengthen our identity and establish our presence in the town. These are very exciting times for the club and indeed for rowing in the town of Drogheda & the North East.”

There is a great tradition and history of rowing in Drogheda, and the new boathouse will contribute hugely to further encouraging the sport in the community.

"Our Coast to Coast Cycle in August is the first of our major fundraising activities towards the costs of the boathouse build and we look forward to welcoming all our cyclists home to Drogheda on August 19th after a long, tough cycle across Ireland from either Galway or Athlone,” added James.

Meanwhile, a new One Design boat has been purchased by the club from Sneem Rowing Club in Kerry. Although more used to the Atlantic Ocean, the boat had it had its inaugural trip down the River Boyne a few weeks ago and will soon be tested out on the Irish Sea when sea training resumes from Clogherhead as the members enter the summer rowing season. The boat is the club’s third One Design model and will soon be painted in club colours and named to join our other One Design boats, Boann and Solstice.

On March 26th, the club hosted an Information Day and welcomed nearly 20 people to test out river rowing and learn all about the club’s history.

"We were overwhelmed with the amount of people who are interested in rowing and joining the club, and hope to hold another Information Day again soon. A new members form is available on Facebook and Instagram for anyone interested” said Secretary of the club Glenda Murphy.

“This is the start of an exciting period of growth for the club with the purchase of our third One Design boat which will allow our current and future members to spend more time on the oars in training, which will hopefully lead to more silverware in the cabinet as we enter the busy summer racing season! It is wonderful to see the amount of interest in rowing in the town and we hope that many of those who came to our recent Information Day will soon become new members of the club”.

Indeed the silverware has already started to arrive this season for the club with the men's & women's crew performing really well in Round 2 of the Spring Series Killyleagh Races on Strangford Lough last Saturday April 1st.

A very early start that morning didn’t stop the women’s crew of Glenda Murphy (cox), Theresa Myers, Orla O’Connor, Fiona Kelly and Joanne Gerrard from placing 1st in the One Design category while the men's crew of Gerry Hodgins (cox), James McKevitt, Tom Scanlon, Andy Grennan and Darragh Farrell placed second in the One Design category.

Finally, the 7th Boyne Boat Race will take place on Sunday April 30th when men and women rowers from all across the country will jump into boats of varying shapes and sizes on Clogherhead strand and make their way for approximately 15km along the coast to the mouth of the River Boyne and down the river underneath the viaduct for a sprint finish to the de Lacy bridge.

With the men's team having won the inaugural Cassidy Cup last year, the club hope again that they will bring home the silverware with two crews in training for the race.

Racing across the the sea and down the river that day will be a mixture of East Coast skiffs, St. Sykes skiffs, currachs, All-Ireland one design boats, Fiesas and Celtic Longboats, with ladies, mens and mixed crews all rowing against the elements aiming to be the fastest in their category.

The club would like to thank its sponsors FloGas, EBS, Premium Pellets and helpmypension.ie along with the Boyne Fishermans Rescue and Recovery and the RNLI, without whose support the event could not take place.

All are welcome to come to Clogherhead Beach for the 2pm start time or to line along the river at the finish line to cheer on our crews from approximately 3.15pm on Sunday April 30th.