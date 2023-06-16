Big appetite for new food & crafty indoor market for Drogheda

New monthly market starts in Barbican on weekend of August 26th and 27th

Barbican manager Declan Power pictured with some of the stallholders at the new monthly Crafty and Food market starting in August.

Everyone loves a good market. More importantly, everyone loves a good bargain. Drogheda’s latest indoor market hopes to deliver just that!

The Crafty Traders Market is a new, vibrant, monthly market in the Barbican Centre Drogheda on the last Sunday of each month, commencing with a bumper weekend on August 26th and 27th.

There will be a vast range of local crafts and products on sale, including paintings, jewelry, skincare, candles, wax melts, home fragrances, resin, journals, soaps, bath bombs, pottery, knitwear, crochet, children’s books and lots more.

There will be over 50 stalls each day and something to suit everyone.

According to the Barbican Centre Manager and Louth County Councillor Declan Power, “There is a big demand for more craft and food markets” – “Yes, there is a big demand and a big appetite for more craft and food markets in Drogheda and our surrounding villages. We have a huge array of talented craftspeople, and we want to give an opportunity for these people to showcase their talents and hopefully get a sale or two in the process. We are delighted to be hosting Crafty Traders Market,” said Cllr. Power.

The Crafty Traders Market committee comprises of several enthusiastic traders with experience of attending many local and county markets; Yvonne Francis said, “This was a great opportunity for crafters to provide a platform to sell local handmade crafts.” Olivia Conlon, also well known for coordinating volunteers at the Louth Volunteer Centre, said, “The Crafty Traders Market is a huge opportunity to support small local businesses.” Committee member and active trader Centaine Flood said, “This was a great way for traders to build on their brand awareness and for locals to support the diverse range of crafts on offer.”

Some stalls will be present on both days, whilst others are doing either Saturday or Sunday, so if you want to see everything, why not pop in on both days? The market will be open daily from 11:00 am until 4.00 pm; admission is FREE for punters.

Refreshments will be available to purchase daily, including tea, coffee, cold drinks and cakes.

For more information, contact the craftytradersmarket@gmail.com

***The first Crafty Traders Market occurs in the Barbican Centre, Drogheda, on Saturday & Sunday, August 25th & 26th, from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm daily and the last Sunday in September, October and November.***