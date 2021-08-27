Bettystown’s Evan (16) named in Ireland U-21 soccer squad

Evan Ferguson pictured playing for Bohemians last year, shortly before his move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

A SENSATIONAL week for 16-year-old Bettystown soccer star Evan Ferguson was crowned today when he was named in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the first time.

Manager Jim Crawford has named a 24-man panel for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg and also included is Ferguson’s Brighton & Hove Albion clubmate Andrew Moran.

Both players only made their first-team debuts for the English Premier League club on Tuesday night in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City, with Ferguson coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

The son of former League of Ireland star Barry Ferguson made national headlines in July 2019 when he came on for Bohemians in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea when aged only 14.