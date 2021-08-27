Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 18.5°C Dublin

Bettystown’s Evan (16) named in Ireland U-21 soccer squad

Evan Ferguson pictured playing for Bohemians last year, shortly before his move to Brighton &amp; Hove Albion. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile Expand

Close

Evan Ferguson pictured playing for Bohemians last year, shortly before his move to Brighton &amp; Hove Albion. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson pictured playing for Bohemians last year, shortly before his move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Evan Ferguson pictured playing for Bohemians last year, shortly before his move to Brighton & Hove Albion. Photo by Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Louth

Marcus Cavaroli

A SENSATIONAL week for 16-year-old Bettystown soccer star Evan Ferguson was crowned today when he was named in the Republic of Ireland Under-21 squad for the first time.

Manager Jim Crawford has named a 24-man panel for the upcoming UEFA European Under-21 Championship qualifiers against Bosnia & Herzegovina and Luxembourg and also included is Ferguson’s Brighton & Hove Albion clubmate Andrew Moran.

Both players only made their first-team debuts for the English Premier League club on Tuesday night in a 2-0 Carabao Cup victory over Mick McCarthy’s Cardiff City, with Ferguson coming on as a substitute in the 81st minute.

The son of former League of Ireland star Barry Ferguson made national headlines in July 2019 when he came on for Bohemians in a pre-season friendly against Chelsea when aged only 14. 

This is Louth Newsletter

Your weekly fix of local news and sport headlines from Louth, direct to your inbox

This field is required

Most Watched

Privacy