Bettystown MACE store inviting public to celebratory family fun day

Bettystown MACE store retailer Jewel Akber is inviting the whole community to a family fun day on Thursday April 6th.

Local Meath store, MACE Bettystown, opened in November 2022 and to celebrate the launch of their brand-new MACE store, Retailer Jewel Akber is inviting the whole community to a family fun day on Thursday, April 6.

This new community store includes a fabulous for food’s sake deli, a Bewley’s coffee station, Smooch ice cream counter, delicious freshly baked breads and cakes, the MACE Right Options Range and a full off-licence.

The event is scheduled to take place from 10am to 3pm and there will be plenty to keep people entertained with iRadio live broadcasting on site from 10am – 1pm, the local children are guaranteed a great time with face painting from 12pm – 3pm and food tasting throughout!

There will also be the launch of yet another defibrillator by the locally based East Meath Defibrillator Unit.

“Our new MACE Bettystown store is focused on providing strong offers and fresh food for our customers,” says store owner Jewel. “We are here to bring convenience and great service to the area and would like to thank the local community for their ongoing support. We are very excited to welcome everyone at our event on April 6th.

Congratulating Jewel on the store launch and wishing the team continued success, Keith Crawford, MACE Sales Director said: “The new MACE Bettystown store is a credit to Jewel and his team. They have put tremendous effort to have the store up to such a high standard. We wish them the best of luck.”

Opening hours of the store are Monday to Saturday 7am – 10pm, Sunday and bank holidays from 8am – 9pm.