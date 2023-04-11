‘Being a Garda will change your life’ – pictures of fun open day in Mosney as Gardaí seek new recruits

Garda Sudita Zalli chats with Enas and her son Ali as the Gardaí visited Mosney as part of their 2023 recruitment campaign.

Garda Sudita Zalli speaking in Mosney Village on Thursday where the Gardaí held a recruitment fair as part of their 2023 recruitment campaign. Garda Zalli told those present of being a resident of a direct provision centre herself when she came to Ireland and that the Gardaí welcome recruits from all backgrounds.

"Being a Garda will change your life. And you can help change other people’s too. Maybe even save them”.

Just one of the many testimonials from local gardai on why they joined the ranks during an open day in Mosney, Co Meath.

The community policing team in the Ashbourne District organised the special event geared towards recruitment for the residents of Mosney Village.

Assistant Commissioner Paul Cleary, Chief Superintendent John Dollard, Superintendent Yvonne Murphy and the Garda Diversity Unit all attended the day, and as well as some of the residents finding out information on how to apply for this year's Garda recruitment competition, some of the younger residents had a lot of fun trying on uniforms and playing around with the Mounted Unit and Dog Unit.

“As always, we want to say a thank you to the staff at Mosney for facilitating this event and the residents for making it an enjoyable day,” said a garda spokeswoman. “Best of luck to those who apply in this year's recruitment campaign!”

At the launch of the 2023 Gara recruitment campaign last month, Garda Commissioner Drew said they want the gardai to reflect and represent a modern Ireland.

"An Garda Síochána is an increasingly diverse organisation," he said. “We have one of the highest rates of female officers in Europe and in our last Garda competition more than 20% of applicants were from minority communities.

"However, we recognise that we have more to do in this regard to meet our aim of being fully representative of the people we serve. We want, and need, people from all backgrounds and communities to be Gardaí, and I would ask them to please apply. This is the only way we will get the representation among our ranks that communities need and deserve"

Anyone interested in a career in An Garda Síochána can apply online at www.publicjobs.ie until 3pm on Friday April 14th 2023.