Beaten Cille’s take comfort from display

SUMMERHILL1-13

ST COLMCILLE’S 0-14

THEY didn’t take home the silverware, but St Colmcille’s announced themselves on the big stage in this A League Division 1A decider, their first-ever senior final, at Pairc Tailteann last Friday evening.

The east Meath outfit can take great solace from this display and probably will feel some regret that they didn’t close out the game in the closing stages of normal time when they created the chances.

In the end it took an additional 20 minutes to separate the sides after it finished 1-8 to 0-11 at the end of normal time.

Summerhill sprung former county player Barry Dardis from the bench for extra time and he proved the difference as he accounted for all five of the ‘Hill scores to give them a hard-earned win.

A serious knee injury had kept Dardis out of competitive fare since February 2020, but he made a triumphant return with this match-winning performance.

Proceedings had ended level at the end of normal time, with St Colmcille’s keeper Andrew Beakey converting a 50-metre free in the fourth and final minute of added time.

Summerhill’s greater experience - and of course their super sub - were the difference in a game that wasn’t of the highest quality but provided plenty of entertainment.

Cille’s strung together some lovely passing movements and their full forward line of Jack Reynolds, James Conlon and the outstanding David Bell caused the Summerhill rearguard constant headaches.

Between them the trio accounted for all eight of their side’s points in the opening half, with Bell hitting four, including three from play.

Boosted by three points from Bell, the Cille’s opened up a 0-4 to 0-2 lead by the ninth minute but were sliced open a minute later as Eoghan Frayne finished to the net.

Two Conlon points had Cille’s back in front before David Larkin and Kevin Ryan hit the last two scores of the half to leave it level at the break - 1-5 to 0-8.

A couple of chances were missed by the Cille’s attack at the start of the second half before Conlon (free) and Bell restored their two-point advantage. Summerhill had their new signing from Clonard Adam Flanagan to thank for winning vital possession around midfield and they were back level at the end of the third quarter.

Both teams had opportunities to win it after that but could only manage a point apiece as Cille’s lost Conlon to a hamstring injury.

Jamie O’Shea edged Summerhill ahead again on 53 minutes and Cille’s hit four successive wides before keeper Beakey nailed that long-range effort.

Players from both teams were out on their feet in that additional time, but youngsters Christian Finlay, Liam Stafford, Jeff Kavanagh and Endy and Danny Ehichoya in particular impressed for St Colmcille’s.

However it was the irrepressible Dardis who ended Summerhill’s disappointing run of final defeats with that five-point salvo.

SUMMERHILL: Tony McDonnell; John Lavelle, Padraig Jennings, Iarla Hughes; Padhraig Geraghty, Ross Ryan, Adam McDonnell; Micheál Byrne, Adam Flanagan; David Larkin 0-2, Diarmuid McCabe 0-2 (1f), Kevin Ryan 0-1; Eamonn McDonnell, Eoghan Frayne 1-1 (0-1m), Liam Shaw 0-1m. Subs: Jamie O’Shea 0-1 for Frayne (h-t), Ronan Ryan for Byrne (36), Caolan Young for K Ryan (59), Barry Dardis 0-5 (4f) for E McDonnell, Jack Bannon for A McDonnell, Eamonn Ryan for Geraghty (all e/t).

ST COLMCILLE’S: Andrew Beakey 0-1f; Tomas O Hoistin, Hugo Collins, Shaun Leonard; Ben Brennan, Carl Mullan, Liam Stafford; Jeff Kavanagh, Ruairi O’Grady; Cathal Hilliard, Graham Reilly 0-1f, Endy Ehichoya; Jack Reynolds 0-2, James Conlon 0-3 (2f), David Bell 0-5 (1f). Subs: Adam Lynch for Leonard (50), Danny Ehichoya 0-1 for Reynolds (52), Christian Finlay 0-1 for Conlon (54), Stephen Breen for O Hoistin (59), Sean O’Donoghue for Reilly, Reilly for Bell, Reynolds for E Ehichoya, Danny McMahon for Brennan (all e-t).

REF: Martin Dawson (St Michael’s)