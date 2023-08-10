Ballymakenny Presentation Primary School raises €1,159.77

‘Zoo Day’ to raise funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation

Staff and pupils of Presentation Primary School on the Ballymakenny Road having fun before their holidays.

Staff and pupils of Presentation Primary School on the Ballymakenny Road dressed as their favourite zoo animals to raise funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation.

A cheque for €1,159.77 was presented to the Gavin Glynn Foundation from Presentation Primary School on the Ballymakenny Road.

On Friday 26th June, Presentation Primary School on the Ballymakenny Road had a special ‘Zoo Day’ to celebrate the animals that they love from Dublin Zoo.

It was a fun filled day to raise awareness and funds for the Gavin Glynn Foundation. The Gavin Glynn Foundation (www.TGGF.IE) is the only Irish registered charity that assists families in Ireland battling childhood cancer with all the logistical and financial aspects of travelling overseas for specialist cancer treatment that is not available in this country.

Children from the school dressed up as their favourite zoo animal. They enjoyed music, dancing, movies, stories, treats, and prizes for the best dressed. A total sum of €1,159.77 was raised. It was a fantastic way to end the school year!