Artists take to the great outdoors for third Louth Plein Air festival

This year’s dual-centre Louth Plein Air Festival was a resounding success, with almost 100 painters turning out to Carlingford and Clogherhead for two days of outdoor painting.

Organiser Leonora Reilly says the weather was mixed on both days but that’s didn’t stop the artists from taking to the great outdoors to capture some of the beauty of Co Louth.

“The weather was a bit hit and miss at times and I was a little bit worried whether people would come, but it worked out well thank God,” says Leonoara.

Artists taking part in the Louth Plein Art Festival in Carlingford. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

“In Carlingford on Saturday, we had 47 people that turned up on the day and there were 40 in Clogherhead, so that was fantastic.”

There's were was a wide range of abilities, with some seasoned professionals joining some complete novices to enjoy the events.

“There certainly were the people who look for Plein Air festivals around the country, like a few who came from the Dublin Plein Air that was on two weeks ago, explains Leonora, who is a talented artist herself.

But then there were also a lot of people who arrived who had never tried it before, never even painted before, and it was wonderful to see all the painters helping each other and giving them tips.”

There were plenty of local painters from Drogheda, Dundalk, Carlingford and East Meath, but a handful had travelled from the north, including Rostrevor and Newry too.

One high point to come from the events is the opportunity for the artists to display their creations in a renowned gallery in Co Louth.

“We are delighted that Aoife Ruane (Director) in the Highlanes Gallery in Drogheda has offered to show as many works as she can fit in the Five Good Things Café which adjoined her gallery,” says a delighted Leonora. This is the third year of the Louth Plein Air Festival, with both days previously being hosted at Beaulieu House, but at the moment there are no plans for a second festival per year.

There is clearly a big appetite for it, but for the moment, this is going to only be a one year kind of event, certainly for me to organise,” explains Leonora, who is originally from Co Derry, Northern Ireland but lives in Drogheda.

“There's just so much organising permissions and insurance and red tape and all that kind of thing and you have to consider the ambulance services, but there is nothing to stop people just taking their easel and paints outside at any stage when the sun shines or when the rain stays away - and after they have done it once, they feel a lot more brave - although some people painted in their car over the weekend, which was very ingenious!”

Leonora, who has partaken as a Wild Card in the Sky Arts Landscape Artist of the Year shows in 2019 and 2022, may not be planning a second Plein Air festival this year, but that doesn’t mean she will rest on her laurels.

“I am organising an exhibition of my own work in mid-end August, finalising details this week, and also exhibiting at the ‘Love Your Home Show in Blanchardstown Dublin’ from September 1st to 3rd. That will be a major first for me this year and one of my new year goals achieved,” she says proudly.“

Also for the month of August, I'll be with a group from Louth Craftmark in a pop-up shop in Dublin's Powerscourt Townhouse and at Buns Bakery, In Drogheda, Matias the owner and Cole are fantastic supporters of artists and have one of my pieces still there, my second painting was sold there.”

You can find out more details on her art on www.leonorareilly.com.