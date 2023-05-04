Ardee Darkness into Light hopes to highlight need for Louth centre

Committee members Annie Haughey, Alison Duffy, Karen Duffy and Michael Hughes announcing details of this year’s Darkness into Light event in Ardee. May 6th is the big day with the event taking place at the Parish Centre in Ardee at 4.15am.

Michael Hughes is Chairman of Ardee Darkness into Light.

Ardee is gearing up for its fourth annual Darkness Into Light, which takes places like the rest of the country in the early hours of Saturday May 6th.

It's the fourth year of the darkness into light, and the hard-working local committee consisting of chairman Michael Hughes, Vinnie McCoy, Peter Mullan Ciara Matthews, Brian McGee, Karen Duffy, Alison Duffy and Annie Haughey have ensured that once again it will run smoothly and successfully.

“Considering there are events in Dundalk, Dunleer and Drogheda, Ardee people are still turning up in their droves every year, and this year will be no different,” says Annie, who owns well-known Ardee shop Annie’s News. “It is such a worthy cause anyway, and the aim is between all of Co Louth is to try and get a Pieta centre for suicide prevention for the county that we think is badly needed.” The Ardee walk will start at 4.15am and participants are invited to gather from 3.45am at the Parish Centre,and refreshments will be provided after the walk.

Resgistration and donatations are on https://www.darknessintolight.ie/event/louth/home.