Annual Louth sheepdog trials event promises fun for all the family

Event takes place on Sunday, July 16, from 11am to 5pm.

Relations between sheepdog and sheep are amiciable off the field!

It has become the highlight of many summer calendars, and the annual Ballymacan sheepdog trials will once again take place in Ballymacan, Collon, Co. Meath on Sunday, July 16th, from 11am.

Sheepdogs from the 32 counties and from all over the UK and beyond, will take part in the trials and as usual this day of fun for all the family.

Mary Power has been organising this unique event since it started, and it made a welcome return last year after a two-year COVID break.

This year’s event will raise money for Canine Companion Dogs, a Cork-based dogs for autism charity, and Drogheda Dolls House.

“As always, there will be free admission, free parking and free BBQ, all we ask is that people buy tickets for the great raffle, so we can raise money for the two charities,” explains Mary, the driving force behind the event.

"We have a monster raffle this year, with loads more prizes donated by local companies.”

As well as the canine and ovine action, and raffle, there are many other attractions to keep all the family happy.

“Many people are fascinated by the sheepdog trials but there are also lots of other attractions,” she added. “These include: A dunking chair; free barbecue; cake stall; raffle; children’s games; Boyne Valley alpacas; ‘I’m a farmer, get me out of here’ in conjunction with Creature Crew; face painting and caricatures”.

Lina and Ian Craig with their girls Willow and Olivia enjoying the good weather at the Ballymacan Sheepdog Trials last year.

The free barbecue will be held at 3:00p and tea, coffee and baked goodies will also be provided free of charge.

“All we ask of people is that they make a donation and buy some raffle tickets. Everything is sponsored by local contractors, business people and individuals,” Mary said.

The event, which was initiated 13 years ago doesn’t have an organising committee, but is a real joint effort.

“They say it takes a village to rear a child and it takes a village and then some to pull this one off. We don’t have a committee. We have a bunch of friends and neighbours who all get together and play to their strengths.”

The course will see the dogs encounter a number of obstacles that the dogs need to gate and get the sheep through. At the bottom of the field, four sheep will be let out and the sheepdog will need to steer the flock either left or right, keeping behind the sheep, walking them towards the first gate

Between 40-70 sheepdogs are expected to take part and gates open at 11am, at Ballymacan, Collon, A92 F821.