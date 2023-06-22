An Bórd Pleanála overturns Louth County Council decision to grant permission for two new homes in Ardee estate

A decision by Louth County Council to grant permission for two houses in Ardee has been overturned on appeal by An Bord Pleanála.

The local authority had given the go-ahead to Ronan and Noleen O’Brien for one 4-bedroom part 2 storey/part single storey dwelling and one 3-bedroom part 2 storey/part single storey dwelling in a rear garden at Hale Street with access from the public road via Hale Court housing estate, and connection to services within Hale Court.

Hale Court Owners Management Company Ltd. appealed that decision to An Bord Pleanála.

The grounds of the appeal included that a Deed of Transfer was received by the Hale Court Owners from the developer which indicated that they own the common areas and the road through Hale Court.

They will not be seeking to have the lands ‘Taken in Charge’ by Louth County Council.

‘No consent is provided to the applicants for access or services. The grass verge to be traversed to access the site is owned by Hale Court Owners and no permission is given for this.’

It was submitted that three car parking spaces would be affected by the proposed development and no commitment had been offered to restore the spaces to their current condition.

‘Road space is limited in Hale Court and any additional development would impinge on Hale Court property owners. Access for refuse trucks and emergency services are already constrained.

‘Construction traffic would give rise to a risk to traffic safety and would inconvenience the residents.’

It was argued that visitors to the proposed development would seek to park on Hale Court.

‘Hale Court is maintained by way of private service charges, which the applicants would not pay into but benefit from.’

The applicants responded to the points raised, contending that the proposed development ‘is in accordance with sustainable development, allowing the use of serviced land with access to all local amenities, while complying with development plan standards’.

An inspector from An Bord Pleanála recommended that permission be refused. The Board decided to refuse permission, generally in accordance with the inspector’s recommendation.

‘On the basis of the submissions made in connection with the planning application and appeal, the Board is not satisfied that the application has been made by a person who has the approval of the person who has sufficient legal interest to access the proposed development.

‘In these circumstances, it is considered that the Board is precluded from giving further consideration to the granting of permission for the development the subject of the application.’