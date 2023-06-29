Ambitious Termonfeckin Tennis Club hopes to net impressive new €683k extension

Planning application lodged for extra courts and bigger clubhouse

Yuki Kelly, Joan Morris, Rowena Gilmartin and Mary O'Keeffe of the Beginner's Womens team achieved great success in the Leinster Spring League this year.

An artist's impression of the new courts and club house at Termonfeckin Tennis Club. Photo courtesy of Cummins & Voortman Ltd

An artist's impression of the new courts and club house at Termonfeckin Tennis Club, which is expected to cost €683,000. Photo courtesy of Cummins & Voortman Ltd.

After eight years of development, Termonfeckin Tennis Club is very close to beginning its new facility.

The club, which was reformed in 2001, has applied for permission for a €683,000 extension to the club, adding extra courts and space to the existing clubhouse. Set on the beautiful grounds of An Gríanán, the club is building four new state of the art tennis courts, two paddle courts and a new clubhouse with dressing room and catering facilities.

As the only tennis club in South Louth and in the Drogheda environs it will provide an invaluable facility to the county.

It will give huge impetus to hosting tennis tournaments and being part of the Dublin Tennis League - which is the biggest in the country,” explains Chairperson Simon Linscheid. “That will attract an array of new talent to add to the current crop of enthusiastic players. It will also mean great opportunities for the juvenile section which already caters for 50 to 60 children each year”.

Paddle (or Padel) Tennis is the fastest growing sport in Europe with big clubs in the capital scrambling to squeeze in a court.

It is an inclusive sport that has huge appeal to new players, older players and corporate societies with a burgeoning competitive circuit.

"It is hoped that with a portion of Sports Capital Finding already in place this project will attract corporate sponsorship and install Termonfeckin as one of the top clubs in Leinster,” adds Simon. “Keep a lookout next Spring for the first Open Day”.

Permission is being sought to:

realign/orientate 2 existing tennis courts and develop 2 additional tennis courts with full ITF Class 1 Professional court sports lighting at corners of each court (12 poles in total at 12m high),

develop 2 Padel Tennis courts with 8m court sports lighting for each court,

construct 1 mini practice tennis court and associated practice wall,

construct a young children’s play areas,

construct a new two storey extension to the existing club house with associated single storey equipment shed and modify the existing clubhouse to integrate with the extension,

construct a central elevated viewing area,

erect tennis court fencing and site perimeter fencing,

develop landscaping including paved areas, provide additional car and coach parking facilities and all associated works.

As well as the new facilities, they will shortly be launching their new website, and you can check out their Instagram and Facebook page, and if you would like more information on membership you can get in touch with Mary O’Keeffe on 087 9765193.

"Tennis is best at any level, it is an exhilarating sport which pushes you to the height of your own capabilities at your pace,” says Mary. “We welcome all levels and all ages, and our coach Hugh will be there to encourage you every step of the way”.

The club is also delighted to announce its summer calendar of Fun Tennis Camps with Coach Hugh McDonagh.

The camps are open to children from 5 years to 16 years and are a perfect introduction to tennis for beginners! Members and non-members welcome!! Discounts for siblings and multiple week bookings. To book, please contact the club at 086-3431437.