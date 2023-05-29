All welcome to commemorate legend ‘Locky’ at special match

Match Saturday June 17th at Weavers Park, home of Drogheda United.

But a true legend in Drogheda football will be honoured at a special match on Saturday, June 17th – kick off 3pm. Brendan ‘’Locky’’ Loughran was revered by both fans and players at Drogheda United for several decades. As kit man, he looked after every need of players who represented the club he adored. The players from Drogheda United teams of 2007 and 2013 will take part in this special match to honour him. ‘’Locky’’ succumbed to dementia in 2020, having served the club since 1967.

Former players from far and wide who owed him much over the years paid fulsome tribute to him. Drogheda United have since named part of the ground as ‘’Locky’s Corner’’. Fittingly, all proceeds from this match at his beloved Weavers Park — formerly United Park— will go to the Drogheda branch of the Alzheimer Society of Ireland for the running of its Tredagh Lodge daycare centre. A good attendance on the afternoon of June 17th would be a further fitting tribute to the memory of a true Drogheda legend.