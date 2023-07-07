Action packed programme announced at Drogheda Pride 2023 launch

Running from Wednesday July 19th to Sunday July 23rd

McHugh’s was the the place to be on Thursday night July 6th, where the venue was awash with colour for the launch of Drogheda Pride Festival 2023.

Running from Wednesday 19th to Sunday 23rd July, it is promising to be the biggest festival yet with the team spending the last nine months organising the five-day event.

MC for the evening was Pride Manager Peter James Nugent aided by Lynn Farrell and Josephine Rudd and for those who couldn’t attend it was broadcast live on social media.

Peter announced an action packed few days with events in the Boomerang cafe like Rock n Roll Bingo and Parents support talk hosted by James Byrne, Youth Pride event and the LGBT Youth music gig.

Friday at 12 noon will see the raising of the Pride flag at Millmount followed that evening in McHugh’s Venue with the Pride Extravaganza show hosted by Phil T. Gorgeous and headlined by Drogheda’s own Fuzz Gigolo.

Saturday morning sees the annual Pride Parade kick off at 12pm from King street car park travelling around the town before returning to McHugh’s where there will be afternoon tea with Cobra Kate before a meet and greet with none other than Blue Hydrangea from Ru Paul’s Drag Race. That night there will be a full Drag show and Sunday night a ABBA and Madonna tribute show to bring the festival to a close.

Peter thanked all the sponsors including McHugh’s Venue, Louth County Council, Ireland’s Ancient East, Onóir Tattoo, TD Fergus O’Dowd, Bus Eireann, City North Hotel, Drogheda Credit Union, Dundalk Stadium, Simona Italian Fine Food, Noodle Box, Cllr. Joanna Byrne, and Cllr. Michelle Hall before the cutting of an impressive cake created by Melanie Riley Thompson.

Details of all events can be found on the Drogheda Pride Facebook Page,

Instagram: @droghedapride

Tickets for all the above events are available now at www.eventbright.com or https://nolabelsevent.sumupstore.com