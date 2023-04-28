A taste of home from Boann Distillery’s Pat Cooney in packed Drogheda and District Chamber talk

Drogheda and District Chamber Networking Business Lunch, with Guest Speaker Pat Cooney of Boann Distillery sponsored by M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet at Scholars Hotel Drogheda. Photo:Jenny Callanan

Drogheda and District Chamber Networking Business Lunch, with Guest Speaker Pat Cooney of Boann Distillery sponsored by M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet at Scholars Hotel Drogheda. Pictured here are Michael Gerrard, Drogheda Chamber, Pat Cooney of Boann Distillery, Deirdre McQuillan, M1 Drogheda Chamber Skillnet, Drogheda Chamber President Hubert Murphy Irene McKeown, Drogheda Chamber and Robert Murray, Drogheda Chamber. Photo:Jenny Callanan

Members of the local business community were in the company of a giant of industry recently when Drogheda and District Chamber hosted a lunch with Pat Cooney entitled 'From Drogheda and back.'

A man of many talents, Pat is the leading light in Boann Distillery and had many great stories to tell about his wonderful career that has spanned the decades.

The Boann success story looks set to climb even higher peaks in the years ahead with a new visitor attraction planned for the Duleek Road complex.

Pat attended with his wife, Marie, and members of the family who have long heralded Drogheda on the national and world business stage.

Boann Distillery is a family company, born and believed in by Patrick and Marie, along with their family; Sally-Anne, Celestine, Peter, Patrick and James.

Pat is an accountant by profession and an active veteran in the Irish drinks industry. He is known for his story telling and is a practitioner of the lost art of whistling. Pat loves a good yarn and in the evenings can be found walking the family gardens in the Meath countryside with a drop of whiskey in hand.

Deirdre McQuillan from M1 Skillnet, who sponsored the lunch in Scholars, said Skillnet was delighted to get behind such networking events.

The event was a sell-out and as ever, Scholars was impeccable as hosts.