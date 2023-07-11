€7m funding to tackle dereliction and vacancy in Louth welcomed

€7m has been allocated to tackle vacancy and dereliction in Louth to help local authorities bring vacant properties back into use.

The funding is being allocated to Louth County Council in Call Three of the Urban Regeneration and Development Fund (URDF), a €150m fund to tackle vacancy and dereliction in our towns and cities. It forms part of the Government’s Vacant Homes Action Plan.

Local authorities will acquire vacant/derelict properties which are either not on the market for sale or to which the market has not responded. They will then offer these properties for private sale to individuals who in return will commit to bringing the property into use as a home.

Proceeds from the sale of these properties will ensure a rolling programme of acquisitions and disposals is in place.

Louth Senator Erin McGreehan says this will have the dual benefit of improving streetscapes and providing additional housing.

“It's hugely positive as not only will it remove derelict properties which are eyesores in our towns and villages, it will give people the opportunity to live and participate in their local communities making them more vibrant in the process,” she says.

“Fianna Fáil in Government is committed to tackling the issue of vacant and derelict properties in our communities and increasing housing supply across the country.”

Minister O’Brien issued the call last January for local authorities to outline their proposals for the URDF funding.

Drogheda has been suffering from a serious issue with dereliction for decades, and efforts to tackle the problem in recent times have stalled.

Last year, the town’s plight featured on RTE’s Nationwide when 80 people joined the Pretty Vacant tour of derelict properties and despite the seemingly pessimistic subject of the event, organisers say it was very positive for the campaign.