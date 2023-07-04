60 BD job losses a ‘hammer blow’ to loyal workforce in Drogheda

Just two years ago, a major investment in the Drogheda plant was announced, creating 100 jobs, with Taoiseach Leo Varadkar attending the announcement.

Just two years after 100 new jobs were created in Drogheda, BD (Becton Dickinson) has announced 60 of those positions will now be shed over the next 15 months.

The losses have been described as a ‘hammer blow’ to the loyal employees and employment in Drogheda.

The global Medtech firm, which will soon mark 60 years in the town, confirmed the bad news with a statement blaming COVID for the job losses.

“During the COVID pandemic, the world experienced extreme shifts in demand for certain products. This affected BD in two ways – extremely high demand for products used on COVID patients and lessened demand for products that were not used when non-critical procedures were suspended to increase capacity for COVID patients” said a statement.

“The company is right-sizing manufacturing operations to realign current inventory and future demand. In addition, the Drogheda site has been manufacturing components for embecta since BD spun off this new, independent, diabetes care company in April 2022. embecta, which has operations in Dún Laoghaire, will be taking responsibility for manufacturing those components. This results in the reduction of a production line in Drogheda”.

The statement went on to confirm that “these combined factors will result in a targeted reduction of 60 positions in Drogheda over the course of 15 months to right-size its manufacturing operations with today’s realities.”

The company expects that "natural attrition and retirements to reduce the number of employees actually affected. For those who are affected, we are committed to treating each person affected by this decision with compassion and respect.

The statement said the decision was not a reflection on the performance of the Drogheda site but was driven by other business factors.

BD recently opened a new €4m research and development facility in Blackrock, Co Dublin and announced a further €3m investment to expand an existing manufacturing facility in Enniscorthy, Wexford, with a further 85 new jobs created.

There are currently 235 people employed in the Drogheda plant – one of four facilities it has in the country.

Sinn Féin TD for Louth and East Meath Imelda Munster TD says she will raise the matter in the Dáil at the first opportunity.

“The BD job losses are a hammer blow to the loyal employees and employment in Drogheda. Simon Coveney, TD as Minister for Enterprise should be looking at these job losses with concern, as Drogheda has bled jobs in recent years,” said Deputy Munster. “I intend to raise this matter with him at the soonest possible opportunity.

Deputy Munster pointed out that 60 people losing their jobs equals just over a quarter of the total BD workforce in Drogheda.

"This is a loyal and skilled workforce that work a demanding shift pattern to the highest standards. The 60 families affected will be devastated by this news,” she says. “It is always galling when a company announces job losses and then makes statements about how good the company is doing elsewhere. These Drogheda based jobs are in affect being transferred to Dún Laoghaire in Dublin.

Labour TD Ged Nash has been in contact with workers and management, and said the news that job losses at BD is being contemplated is very worrying indeed and his thoughts are with workers at this very worrying time.

“Union representatives from SIPTU and Connect will now enter negotiations with management. BD is a very important employer in the Drogheda area with over 60 years of history in our town,” pointed out Deputy Nash. “I have been in regular contact with trade unions and some workers at the Donore Road facility in recent days and it is important that IDA and government works over the next two weeks to minimise the number of positions that are at risk at the plant.”