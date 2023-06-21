€323,000 for 112 Louth projects under Community Support Fund

Almost 50 Drogheda and Mid Louth projects funded from €350 to €10,500

The Lifestyle Development Group holds classes, courses and childcare in Ballsgrove and received funding from the 2022 Community Support Fund.

Over €323,000 has been approved for 112 local Louth projects under the 2022 Community Support Fund.

Some of the projects to benefit are:

Louth Drogheda Women’s and Children’s Refuge Centre Drogheda €10,500; Louth Lifestyle Development Group CLG Drogheda €8,710; Louth Connect Family Resource Centre Drogheda €8,500; Louth Muirhevnamor Community Council CLG Dundalk €8,500; Louth Ait na Daoine Dundalk €7,600; Louth Outcomers Dundalk €6,500; Louth Mid Louth Youth Services/ New Leaf Mid Louth €6,068; Louth Red Door Project Drogheda €6,000; Louth Roche Emmets GFC Dundalk €6,000; Louth Sean McDermotts GFC Mid Louth €5,956.60; Louth Haggardstown & Blackrock Community Centre Dundalk €5,500; Louth Irish Wheelchair Assocaition Mid Louth €5,472; Louth Moneymore Football Club Drogheda €5,470.40; Louth Drogheda ABACAS Drogheda €5,000; Louth St Nicholas GFC Drogheda €5,000; Louth Aclint Community Hall Mid Louth €4,740; Louth Wolfe Tones GFC Drogheda €4,557; Louth Clogherhead Development Group Drogheda €4,500; Louth Drogheda Community Services Trust Drogheda €4,500; Louth St Fechins Community Centre Drogheda €4,500.

Local Fine Gael TD, Fergus O’Dowd, has warmly welcomed the news.

“Energy bills and general overheads have crucified local organisations over the last 12-18 months and this modest funding will provide a welcome relief,” said Deputy O’Dowd. “The national funding of €10m was announced by my colleague the Minister for Department of Rural and Community Development, Heather Humphreys, and was targeted towards enhancing and supporting facilities in disadvantaged communities.

Community Support Fund is targeted towards enhancing facilities in disadvantaged communities. It provides small grants to community groups in a manner consistent with each area’s Local Economic and Community Plan.

"I am delighted to announce almost €324,000 in funding for 112 local projects across County Louth as part of my Department’s Community Support Fund,” said Minister Humphreys. “Through ‘Our Rural Future’, I want to support locally led, ground-up projects in local communities across the country. This funding is all about giving a helping hand to our local groups and clubs with their energy costs, whether it’s the electricity bill, insurance costs or other overheads.

“While these grants are small in nature, they can make a big difference by allowing local community organisations to carry out much needed works in their area.”

The funding is administered locally by Local Community Development Committees (LCDCs) across the country, with support from their Local Authority. Contact details for LCDCs are available here.