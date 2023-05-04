€11,500 in bursaries awarded to ten Louth artists to nurture talent

Droichead Arts Centre enabling 10 artists to make work of ambition

Droichead Arts Centre is delighted to announce their bursaries for 2023, which form part of their Strategy 2022-2026, enabling arts and artists, supporting the work and development of artists in this region.

This is at the heart of why the Droichead exists; to enable artists to make work of ambition and they have selected 10 local artists to receive bursaries this year - three awards of €2,000; two of €1,500 with dramaturgical support, and five seed bursaries of €500.

“We want to create an ecology which nurtures art and artists, and which makes the production and presentation of high-quality work available,” says director Collette Farrell. “With an external panel of Pauline Ashwood, Colin Thornton, and Brian Hegarty, and numerous applications, the panel decided to award Tadhg Leahy, Breifne Holohan, Nuala Early, Ellen O'Reilly, Carol Rooney, Orla Ní Raghallaigh, Els Borghart , Gina Petrea, Ruarí O’ Coileáin and Sharon Lawless

Tadhg Leahy - Musician

Tadhg Leahy is a composer, teacher, instrumentalist and one of the foremost session guitarists in Ireland. Performing and recording for Irish pop, folk and country artists while also performing and recording music under his own name, writing instrumental and vocal music in a variety of genres. Tadhg regularly performs internationally and nationwide and has performed in all major venues across Ireland including The 3arena, 3olympia and Vicar St to name but a few.

Breifne Holohan - Musician

Breifne Holohan is a musician, composer and producer from Drogheda, County Louth. A multi-instrumentalist and regular performer of his own work he has collaborated with a variety of visual artists, writers, poets, filmmakers and other musicians. Recent projects include arranging for An Táin Arts Centre Productions’ Robyn Hood: Princess of Thieves and composing the original soundtrack for The Morning Side of the Mountain by Upstate Theatre Project in collaboration with visual artist, Vivienne Byrne.

Nuala Early - Visual Artist

Nuala Early, a sculptor based in Drogheda graduated with a BA Hons Fine Art from Duncan of Jordanstone college of Art and Design Dundee, Scotland in 2010. Nuala creates sculptures in stone and has exhibited in Drogheda, Dublin, Belfast, Cork and in 2018 had a solo show in the Droichead Arts Centre. Nuala is a founder member of the Borrowed Ground Collective and will be moving into their new studio 8 Fold in Spring.

Ellen O'Reilly - Writer

Ellen O'Reilly is a musician who turned to stand up after her life went a bit topsy turvy following a cancer diagnosis. Her confidence and her unflinching determination to bring light and humour to the darkest of subject matters can be seen in her comedy and the bursary will help develop a theatre piece based on her experiences.

Carol Rooney - Playwright

Carol Rooney is a Meath based playwright, she works through several theatrical disciplines and originally trained in performance. She has written extensive plays for children and teenagers through her work as a drama facilitator. In recent years, Carol’s writing has dealt with adult themes, ‘Home’ and ‘Weeds’ are her most recent works. She is currently writing a play which occurs on a Sunday morning between a group of strangers and an incident which changes their course.

Orla Ní Raghallaigh - Visual Artist

Orla Ní Raghallaigh is a film and theatre designer from Drogheda Co. Louth. This bursary will support Orla in developing a visual art practice that focuses on textile and fibre arts, and their connection to Irish traditional crafts, femininity and storytelling.

Els Borghart - Visual Artist

Els Borghart is a Belgian artist living and working in Drogheda since 2008. Els mainly works in painting, drawing and printmaking and her work is interested in the fragile fluctuating nature of reality and memory and how this influences our changing perception of the world. Her latest body of work focused on the impact the fast paced world has on our state of mind, resulting in a body of graphite drawings and oil paintings titled ‘Choir of the mind’.

Gina Petrea – Visual Artist

Gina is a Romanian artist and arts worker living in Drogheda with a studio based on the Dublin Road. Her main practice consists of organising drawing, painting and 3D modelling workshops for children as well as producing exhibitions and collaborative projects. Gina’s most recent exhibition was with Louth Craftmark at An Tain Arts Centre in Dundalk.

Ruarí O’ Coileáin - Visual Artist

Ruarí O’ Coileáin uses art as a way of venting, expressing a love and hate of humanity and its everchanging face. Ruairí pieces have to have an effect. "I try to make you question the status quo. I want my pieces to speak to the subconscious. My medium is life. My art is guerrilla. Reuse, Recycle, Revamp."

Sharon Lawless - Visual Artist

Sharon Lawless is a local visual Artist, majoring in landscape and portrait painting. Born in Dublin, currently living and working in Drogheda, Ireland. Recent winner of Drawing Society of Graphic Fine Art 2022 London.