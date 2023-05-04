101 bus route will become 24 hour service from this Sunday

Better late than never says Deputy Ged Nash.

The 101 service between Drogheda and Dundalk will now be 24 hour.

The National Transport Authority has confirmed that the popular 101 bus service from Drogheda to Dublin will become a full 24-hour service from Sunday May 7th, with 293 departures targeted per week.

Additionally the busy 101x route from Drogheda to Dublin will see its frequency maintained with a greater number of accessible single deck buses and double deck coaches in response to increased passenger demand.

The two Drogheda routes will be operated by Bus Eireann and includes a fleet of new, fully accessible double and single deck coaches on the routes.

“On Route 101, the NTA have indicated that passenger numbers are currently running 37% ahead of 2019 and it is projected that this route will carry a record one million passengers this year which is an incredible number of passengers,” said Louth TD Fergus O’Dowd in welcoming the move.

Local councillor James Byrne said this was very good news for the town and its large population of commuters.

"I want to welcome the changes introduced by the NTA and Bus Eireann to these routes as a positive for bus users from Drogheda,” he said “Route 101x from Drogheda to Wilton Terrace in Dublin via Balbriggan will see the frequency of services maintained, with services operated on a greater number of accessible single deck buses and double deck coaches in response to increased passenger demand”.

However, Deputy Ged Nash said the 24-hour 101 route is welcome, but has arrived late.

The Louth Labour TD, who has campaigned for some time for the introduction of the service, was disappointed earlier this year as the deadline for the commencement of the 24-hour service was put back twice.

“I am glad we finally have a firm date for the start of this long-awaited service which is a potential game changer for the commuters of Drogheda, who should already be using this long-promised enhanced 101 service that is to run every half hour and on a 24/7 basis,” said Deputy Nash. “I am pleased that the NTA and Bus Eireann have finally agreed the contract to deliver the service and we now have some certainty for commuters who have been calling for this service for years.”

The 101 route was one of two routes put out to tender by the NTA in 2021 and subsequently, Bus Eireann was chosen as the preferred bidder for the contract.

The route provides connectivity between Drogheda and Dublin City Centre, serving Balbriggan, Dublin Airport, N1 Business Park and Busaras.

“The new service is very welcome but the enhancement of the service won’t be complete without action on fares,” the Louth Labour TD concluded.

“I would repeat my call on the NTA to now look at bus and rail commuter fares from Drogheda and treat our commuters to the same benefits as people travelling from existing ‘short-hop’ zones outside of Dublin, like Greystones.”

The newly enhanced service timetables are available at buseireann.ie.