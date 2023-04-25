10 Louth ‘My Life’ staff honoured with long service awards

Caroline Daly and Laoise McCoy make a presentation to Marie Donaghy, who was among ten staff members from the My Life group of services honoured with long service awards at a staff appreciation night. Picture: Suzanne Collins.

Caroline Daly and Laoise McCoy make a presentation to Sharon Lynch, who was among ten staff members from the My Life group of services honoured with long service awards at a staff appreciation night. Picture: Suzanne Collins.

Ten Louth staff members from the My Life group of services have been honoured with long service awards at a glittering staff appreciation night.

My Life is a leading innovative provider of HIQA-registered services for adults with physical, sensory and intellectual disabilities in the north-east.

Sharon Lynch from Ardee was honoured with a 20-year service award and she was joined by her colleagues Martina Finnegan, Vivienne McGahan, Joanne Callan, Theresa Giggins, Lynn Fay and Tina McKenna, who all received awards for 15 years’ service with the group.

Also honoured for their tenth anniversary at the night attended by staff members from Drogheda, Ardee and Dundalk, were Andrew Rafferty, Marie Donaghy and Sile Clare.

The My Life by Estrela Hall group of services is owned by Michael and Tanya McCoy, who successfully created and developed the multi award-winning Moorehall Lodge Ardee and Moorehall Lodge Drogheda before they were sold in March 2020.

The McCoy family have been supporting vulnerable adults for many years in locations around the north-east and the group recently opened a much-needed respite service for people with physical and sensory disabilities in Louth and Meath.

“We are so proud that many of our staff have been with us since the service opened,” said My Life CEO Sean McCoy at the night in the Fairways Hotel, Dundalk.

“We are a great place to work and believe in celebrating our colleagues and their professionalism. The appreciation night is one of the highlights of the year for us.

“With our continuing expansion we are actively recruiting and look forward to welcoming more new colleagues to the next appreciation night.

“Our colleagues are at the very heart of our care. What makes our service special is the love that they have for each other and the people that they care for.

“We are all dedicated to helping people live their lives, their way, celebrating who they are and helping them to enjoy their hobbies and interests.

“At My Life we take the time to get to know the person and their families so that we can provide innovative and meaningful care in our services.

“All of the My Life services are rooted in the area, and we are delighted to play such a long-term part in the local community.”

For more information about services and careers at My Life, see mleh.ie.