Drogheda man (28) placed under supervision after robbing petrol station while armed with a crowbar

A 28-year-old man who threatened a shop worker with a crowbar before robbing him has been placed on a 12-month supervision order when his case was finalised.

Dylan Monaghan, Cherrywood Drive, Termon Abbey, Drogheda, who has no previous convictions, previously pleaded guilty to the robbery of €400 cash at Applegreen, Newfoundwell Road, on 4 January 2020.

Solicitor Dermot Monahan said his client, a father of three young children, had psychological issues throughout his life and had experienced an extremely traumatic upbringing.

Documents were handed up, including a reference from his employer.

Judge McKiernan remarked this was a very serious matter and asked about the person in the shop left traumatised before putting the case back to 20 March for a probation report and victim impact statement.

On the adjourned date the judge heard that the shop worker didn’t wish to make a statement and didn’t want to come to court.

Barrister Ronan O’Carroll submitted that the probation report was quite good except that his client tended to minimise his behaviour.

A letter of apology from Mr Monaghan said it was unforgiveable what happened.

He was making efforts to address his drug addiction, working in construction and in a steady relationship and living a steady life.

The defendant had €700 with him.

Also before the court were charges of using or engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting behaviour or words and being intoxicated in public stemming from a separate incident at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital on 23 November 2022.

Judge McKiernan said it was very serious public order in the hospital and totally unacceptable.

Those charges were struck out after €300 was donated to The Red Door Project.

On the robbery charge the court ordered that €400 go to the injured party.

The defendant was convicted and placed on a 12-month supervision order with the Probation Service subject to complying with all conditions in the report.