Drink driver who hit woman at Louth pedestrian crossing banned for two years

The case was heard at Drogheda court.

A 63-year-old motorist who drove through a red light and collided with a woman on a pedestrian crossing has been fined and disqualified for drink driving.

Alastair Macadam, Roseville, Garra Road, Donacarney, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to the offence which occurred last year and also admitted a second charge of dangerous driving.

Evidence was given that at 6pm on 13 November 2022 a collision on the R132 Dublin Road, Drogheda, was reported to gardaí.

A Toyota Rav4 drove past a red light and struck a lady who had in her favour the green pedestrian light to cross the road.

She sustained a broken ankle and required two pins in her foot, court presenter Sgt John O’Hehir said. The lady made a full recovery.

Mr Macadam failed a roadside breath test. A subsequent breath analysis showed an over the limit reading of 61mg of alcohol per 100ml of breath.

Solicitor Patrick Branigan said his client was driving quite slowly when this happened. He was fully insured.

He worked in Swords and was very embarrassed to be in court.

Judge McKiernan remarked this was quite a serious matter.

Mr Macadam was fined €300 and disqualified from driving for two years. The start of the disqualification was postponed for six months.

The dangerous driving charge was taken into consideration.