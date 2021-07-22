Doyle grateful for home comforts after tough draw

Drogheda United are just four games away from booking their place in the FAI Cup Final in Aviva Stadium and getting a shot at qualifying for Europe.

But Mark Doyle isn’t allowing himself to dwell on the possible rewards for doing well in Ireland’s number one knockout competition.

The striker, who has scored eight goals this season to date, was hoping for easier opponents than Derry City and he knows all eyes will be on Head in the Game Park as it stages the only all-Premier clash of the 16 ties being played.

It’s a repeat of the second-round tie between the teams 12 months ago, which remained goal-less until the 89th minute when Derry broke the deadlock before scoring again in stoppage time.

‘It’s a difficult run we’re on at the minute, but hopefully we can get out of that next weekend in a big cup game,’ he said.

‘We got probably the toughest tie in the round, with a lot of the non-league teams playing each other, so that’s tough, but a home draw is all you can ask for in the first round and we’re glad we got that.’

Acknowledging that the FAI Cup is a route into European football, Doyle added: ‘In the cup you never know what could happen, so it could be the start of something, but obviously the first game is very tough so we have to focus on that first.

A few of the non-league teams are playing each other, so some of them will be in the next round as well, so it’ll be interesting to see what happens.’

Doyle was speaking in the aftermath of last Friday’s 2-0 defeat at the hands of title contenders St Pat’s in Richmond Park.

Despite dropping points against Longford the previous week, confidence was quite high given that Drogheda had defeated St Pat’s the last time they met.

But Doyle agreed that the team failed to build on what was an encouraging 45-minute performance.

‘We played well in the first half and also created a few chances - well, half-chances - but it was a disappointing second half, we didn’t really create much and I think we were all disappointed with the goals we conceded as well,’ he reflected.

‘There’s no point matching them for one half - you have to match them for the full game and we didn’t do that.

‘We were good that night in United Park, but it’s different coming here especially now they’re in a bit of form.’

Overall, though, Doyle remains confident that Drogheda can more than hold their own at this level.

‘We always knew it would be tough coming up, but we got off to a good start this season and there’s still more in this team.

‘We obviously want to pick it up again and see if we can get more and more wins.’