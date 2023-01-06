Dept of Education confirms 386 Ukrainian pupils in Louth schools

Ukrainian and Irish students from St. Oliver’s Community College in Drogheda collaborated on a special festive music video in time for Christmas.

The Department of Education can confirm that as of December 22nd, 13,753 Ukrainian pupils have been enrolled in schools across Ireland. Out of that figure, 8,823 of these pupils have been accommodated in primary schools while 4,930 pupils have enrolled in post-primary schools.

In Co Louth, there are 386 pupils enrolled; 212 in primary schools, and 174 in post-primary schools.

In Co Meath, a total of are enrolled: 270 in primary and 115 in secondary, making at total of

385.

To assist with the transition of Ukrainian students and their families into Irish schools Regional Education and Language Teams (REALT) continue to operate, hosted by the 16 regional education and training boards around Ireland and staffed by regionally-based education support personnel.

These teams are ensuring that clear, accessible information flows are in place between schools, local education support services and national support structures in relation to people arriving from Ukraine.

Information for parents in Ukrainian and Russian on accessing school places is available on gov.ie/Ukraine.

The Department will continue to publish figures on the enrolment of Ukrainian children each month.