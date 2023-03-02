Dates announced for Cross Cooley Challenge 2023

The organisers of the annual Cross Cooley Challenge, which is now in its 11th year, have announced that this year’s walk takes place this year on Saturday May 13.

This sponsored walk across the mountains from Ballymakellet to Carlingford, is a major fund-raiser for two worthy local charities, the North Louth Hospice and the Marie Goretti Foundation at Lordship.

Last year’s event raised an impressive €41,670, which was split between the two beneficiaries.

Sponsorship cards will be available shortly from the committee members with further information available through the Cross Cooley Challenge page on Facebook.