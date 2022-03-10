Councils join forces for successful first Spring Clean Day

Last week’s Drogheda Spring Clean shows what can happen when our two local councils work together. All over East Meath and South Drogheda residents and communities came together in a joint clean up of the area.

“This weekend was about taking real action on fostering greater co-operation between Louth and Meath County Councils. When we held our joint Council meeting in January, I felt we needed outcomes that people can see and feel a part of. I am delighted that both Meath and Louth County Councils took on my idea of a joint clean up and worked very well together in co-ordinating everything,” says Cllr McGinty. “It was a great opportunity for people to come together to spruce up their local area and with the springtime sunshine making a welcome return it's been lovely to see Drogheda and East Meath looking so well. “

She extended thanks to both Louth and Meath County Councils, V&W Recycling for facilitating the collection of bags, gloves, litter pickers and saplings and a big thank you to all the communities, schools and residents that turned out to get behind the initiative.

“This weekend afforded people the opportunity to come together and talk about the common issues that affect us all. “