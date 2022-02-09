Council defends removal of controlled breeds from homes

Lennon Collins with his pet Rottweiler Caeser, which Louth County Council is trying to remove from their property.

Following the Drogheda Independent’s recent story on controlled breeds being removed from council properties, Louth County Council has clarified its position on tenant’s keeping certain dogs.

“Louth County Council's Estate Management team is currently investigating a number of complaints from members of the public concerning the keeping of controlled breeds dogs by tenants of the local authority,” said a spokeswoman.

“As part of the tenancy agreement between tenants and Louth County Council, any tenants allocated a property since 1st March 2009, including those transferring or succeeding a tenancy, are not permitted to keep dogs as defined as ‘Controlled Breeds’ under the ‘Control of Dogs Regulations 1998’.

Tenants who completed a tenancy agreement prior to the 1st March 2009 and who held a dog defined as a Controlled Breed under the Control of Dogs Regulations were allowed to keep them but not add any new dog which would be categorised as controlled to the household.

This is clearly set out in Louth County Council Tenants Handbook, a copy of which has been furnished to all those with a tenancy agreement.

This would also be covered in the Tenancy training which all tenants must undertake before an allocation is finalised.’

Further details on www.louthcoco.ie.