Contemporary Carlingford home with stunning views for €775,000

Doors open to the decked area at the rear of the property

Views of Carlingford Lough can be seen from the front of the house

The views of where ‘the Mountains of Mourne sweep down to the sea’ are so magnificent that Percy French celebrated them to song. It’s these views that can be enjoyed from 3, Oysterhaven, North Commons Carlingford, currently on the market with a guide price of €775,000.

The two-storey detached house is in a small development on an elevated site on the northern side of the popular seaside village and boasts outstanding views across Carlingford Lough to the Mourne Mountains.

Built with a Liscannor stone facade, the four-bedroomed property extends to c. 242 sq.m (2600 sq. ft.).

The L-shaped house had been designed to capitalise on its location overlooking Carlingford Lough.

The spacious accommodation comprises an entrance hall, an airy open plan kitchen with traditional-style carpentry and an island leading to the spacious dining area, an elegant living room, lounge, utility room, family bathroom, master bedroom with dressing room and en suite, and three double bedrooms.

The large picture windows make the most of the stunning views and allows light to fill the house, yet its layout guarantees privacy.

The area in front of the house features low maintenance paving while there doors open to the enclosed decked area at the rear.

The house is just a five minute walk from Carlingford village with its popular bars and restaurants as well as the harbour and nearby marina.

The agents handling the sale are Mallon Property.