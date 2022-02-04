Concerns over speeding at McEntee Avenue as a number of ‘near misses’ reported

Concerns over speeding at McEntee Avenue were highlighted by councillors at the Dundalk Municipal District’s monthly meeting.

Cllr Edel Corrigan said there were reports of speeding and ‘near misses’ on the road and she was concerned that the school crossing was ‘uncontrolled’.

She asked if the council could do anything about it and if there was any update on works in the area. She wondered if these could be brought forward, particularly as they are trying to promote the use of cycle lanes and cycling.

Executive engineer Martin McCreesh said he would check to see if the road was on the list for a traffic survey and would pass it on to the Council’s Safety Officer.

Chairperson Cllr Maria Doyle said she had found that the school wardens in the area were “really good” and managed to control the traffic very well while getting the children across the road.

Cllr Sean Kelly felt that one of the problems was that the road surface is so good that traffic is usually going quickly in the area.

He also noted the age profile of residents in the Pearse Park and Carroll Mead meant a lot of them would be going to Mass in the Friary on a regular basis and the crossing is dangerous for us

The Friary Youth Club will be returning after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions, with hundreds of members attending on Friday evenings. “It will be chaotic”.

He said the situation is made worse on nights that Dundalk FC are playing.