‘Compensation or jail’: Judge warns man (32) for pay for damage to window

A 32-year-old man who broke the front window of a house has been told to get compensation or he will be sent to jail.

Keith Bell, Laurence’s Park, Drogheda, contested a damage to property charge which arose out of an incident in Patrick Street on 25 September 2020.

The District Court heard that the homeowner Shirley Byrne arrived back from work around 6.50pm to the sound of her dogs barking. She saw the whole of the triple-glazed front window had been smashed. It cost €300 to replace.

Patrick Kelly, who lived two doors away, was sitting down in his house when he saw Keith Bell, whom he knew, coming down the street.

He then heard an ‘unmerciful bang’ and as he jumped up off his seat, he saw the defendant going back up the street.

‘I’m 99% sure it was him (who broke the window).’

Mr Kelly told solicitor Paul Moore he went out of his house and called out to the man but got no response. He just kept going. He was wearing a tracksuit and blue top.

The witness admitted he didn’t see anyone break the window. He never had a ‘run-in’ with any of Keith Bell’s family.

He didn’t call the guards straight away because he was ‘in a bit of shock’.

He decided to wait until Shirley came home. ‘I knew we could sort the problem’.

Eddie Barrett, who was out for a walk, said he was about 100m away when he saw someone punching a door or a window and heard an ‘unbelievably loud bang’.

This person had run from the edge of the kerb to the house, then backed away from the window. He was wearing something blue. He didn’t know him.

At the conclusion of the prosecution evidence Mr Moore applied for a dismissal of the charge on the grounds the standard of proof had not been met.

After also hearing a submission from Inspector John Callanan, Judge McKiernan decided there was a case to answer.

Keith Bell testified that it was the time of the lifting of the first Covid lockdown and he had gone to Mother Hughes’ pub with his father.

He was wearing a white jumper and blue jeans because you wouldn’t get into a pub in a tracksuit.

At around 5.15/5.30pm they left together. His father got into a taxi, and he walked to The Punt bar. He left there around 9pm to walk to Riverbank.

He said his ex-partner lived in Patrick Street.

Bell agreed with Inspector Callanan that he could walk from Patrick Street to The Punt in a minute.

Asked did he choose ‘the wrong house’, the witness replied, ‘No, definitely not’.

Mr Moore submitted the charge had not been proven beyond a reasonable doubt. There was clearly a doubt.

The inspector said with the evidence combined and the accused’s evidence the threshold of proof was reached.

Mr Kelly was nothing other than a public-spirited individual who had no axe to grind.

Judge McKiernan said she was going to convict.

The court was told of three previous Public Order convictions against the defendant, one for possession of a flick-knife and one for possession of drugs.

Mr Moore said his client was a father of three children. He suffered from Multiple Sclerosis and was on disability allowance.

The court was asked for time to compensate the injured party.

Judge McKiernan remanded Keith Bell on continuing bail to 21 March next for payment of €600 token compensation.

If that was done the Probation Act would be applied. Otherwise, he would be convicted and sentenced to two months imprisonment.