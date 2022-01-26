Louth

Back to Independent.ie

| 9.5°C Dublin

Close

Premium

‘Compensation or jail’: Judge warns man (32) for pay for damage to window

A witness was 99 per cent certain the accused smashed window. Expand

Close

A witness was 99 per cent certain the accused smashed window.

A witness was 99 per cent certain the accused smashed window.

A witness was 99 per cent certain the accused smashed window.

droghedaindependent

A 32-year-old man who broke the front window of a house has been told to get compensation or he will be sent to jail.

Keith Bell, Laurence’s Park, Drogheda, contested a damage to property charge which arose out of an incident in Patrick Street on 25 September 2020.

Privacy