Cleaning up Drogheda

The spring clean was a combined effort from Louth and Meath County councils
Mayor James Byrne, Cllr Kevin Callan, and Cllr Declan Power all out taking part in the Drogheda spring clean

Niamh McGovern

Last weekend saw a massive push in the fight against illegal dumping in and around Drogheda with a coordinated Spring Clean seeing a substantial impact in the overall appearance of the town already.

The event which was coordinated between Louth and Meath County councils, along with the combined support of Drogheda Tidy Towns, Drogheda Chamber of Commerce, the LoveDrogheda BIDS group and many other community and voluntary groups has built on the efforts to date of the Tidy Towns Committee.

Executed in an effort to push back on the recent IBAL findings which rated the town as low in terms of littering, the Sunday clean up saw the Ramparts, Dominic’s Park, Donore Road and Fr Connolly Way get a much needed clean. 

“Each and every person who has given their time, put their shoulder to the wheel and helped is extremely appreciated,” said Cllr Kevin Callan, chair of Tidy Towns. “This is no small task and the effort must continue. This weekend further builds on all of the work to date and I and the committee sincerely thank every volunteer. We will continue to push back on illegal dumping but we are already starting to see results”.

Cllr Callan also reminded people to check their five year plan for the town at www.DroghedaTidyTowns.com and to put their views and opinions and feedback into where efforts can be focused.

