Clarification and Apology

We published an article on 8th November about an advert for a rental property at 4 Hillbury, Rathmullen Road, Drogheda on daft.ie. We have been contacted by the new owners of the property, who bought the house in July of this year. Since purchasing the property they have let it to a third party and they have asked us to clarify that they did not post the advert on daft.ie. We apologise to them for all of the upset that the article has caused them. The advert was not posted by them but by another person. The advert and the article have since been removed.