Childcare costs reduced from this week for many families

Parents are set to save thousands of euros per year with a substantial reduction in childcare fees this week when Budget measures take effect, a Fine Gael TD has said.

Deputy Fergus O’Dowd said many parents will received notifications from creches outlining their revised fees from this month which is extremely positive at the present time.

“Our target is to put more money back in people’s pockets with a focus on cutting childcare costs and helping childcare providers and workers.

“From this week, childcare fees will drop by 25%, with an average €1,200 reduction in annual childcare costs for each child.

“Government is trebling the subsidies provided through the National Childcare Scheme. The overall number of childcare places will be increased with an extra €59 million invested in our childcare providers.

“For parents locally on the minimum subsidy this will mean up to €3,276 off their annual bill per child. With up to €1,170 currently available per annum, this represents up to an additional €2,106 off the annual cost of early learning and care and school aged childcare per child.

“Parents can also be reassured the national childcare subsidy increases won’t be absorbed into fee increases, with a fee freeze on 2021 rates in place in over 90% of childminding facilities who have signed up to the new core funding stream.

“There is clear evidence that the return on investment in early childhood care is substantial and yields a greater dividend than at any other point in life.

“The changes that are coming into effect from next month will make a real and meaningful difference to families across the country and is an extremely important step in making childcare more affordable and accessible,” O’Dowd concluded.