Celebrations as Louth photographer wins national title

Drogheda photography club member John Sheridan has won the top photographer award in the People genre of The Irish Photographic Federation annual awards, also winning the best overall image in the competition with his image “The Hound Master”.

The Irish Photographic Federation is the national body for photography clubs and last weekend it ran its annual photography competition for all its clubs’ members to see who had the best photo in each genre and who had the best overall image.

Photographers could enter images of any genre of their choice. There were 1,197 entries in total and the competition was judged by three top UK photographers. The live event was held in the Horse and Jockey in Co Tipperary.

The winning prize was a Nikon camera sponsored by Birmingham cameras. The prize ceremony was special as the president of the IPF was John Butler and he was presenting the prize to a member of his own club Drogheda.