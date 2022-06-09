Celebrations as ABACAS gets go ahead for four new classrooms

The students from ABACAS school on their first day in Congress Avenue in 2014. The school is getting a 4-classroom extension.

There is great news for the boys and girls, young men and women of Drogheda ABACAS Special School as they have been granted sanction from the Department of Education for a much-needed four classroom extension to their existing school building in Congress Avenue.

It comes eight years after the school moved from its last location in Fair Street and is proof of what people power can achieve, from humble beginnings in a house in Stameen with just a handful of children and an enthusiastic group of local parents, to a fully-adapted school in Congress Avenue, which will have nine classrooms when complete.

"The board applied to the Department of Education for this extension last year and we just received the news this week and immediately started the Design Tender Process on e-tenders,” said Jacinta Walsh, Autism Ireland Patron Representative on the board. “We are very excited about this opportunity to expand Drogheda ABACAS School and to be in a position to provide an appropriate education within our evidence based ethos to more children in the future.

"We would like to thank the Department of Education for their continued support and recognition of the school”.

Drogheda ABACAS Special School for Children with Autism and Complex Needs was founded by a group of Parents from Autism Support Louth & Meath in 2003.

ABACAS was an ABA pilot school for eight years before receiving official recognition from the Department of Education in 2011.

Having outgrown their premises on Fair Street, the former St Mary’s primary school building provided the ideal location to expand the school and two years after the initial visit to the site, ABACAS officially opened its doors to students in September 2014.

“The school has come a long way since our beginnings in a three bed semi-detached house in Stameen and this has all been possible due to the support of our fabulous staff, parents, the local community and of course our students,” added Principal Michelle McHugh.

The school delivers a specialist autism specific individualised education to 30 children with Autism and Complex Needs aged between three and 18 following the National Curriculum using a variety of evidence based methods including ABA, PECS, TEACCH and Floortime amongst many others depending on the needs of each student.