Carer who pleaded guilty to acting as a ‘money mule’ jailed for four months

A “money mule” who withdrew the proceeds of a US bank fraud from a Dundalk bank has been jailed for four months.

Dundalk court heard how more than €13,000 was transferred through multiple ‘mule’ accounts before ending up in the local Bank of Ireland branch.

Derek Ani (24), formerly a student and resident of Garrybawn, Tom Bellew Avenue, Dundalk, and now living in England, was before Judge McKiernan having pleaded guilty to three charges arising out of the incident.

He attended with €800 compensation and his solicitor requested time for him to gather more money but the court refused and the case was finalised with the defendant receiving a four month sentence.

Ani, a carer, of Hedingham Road, Hornchurch, East London, admitted at Bank of Ireland, Clanbrassil Street, Dundalk, on 2 November 2018, bringing into the State property. the proceeds of criminal conduct, to wit €13,171.75, while being reckless as to whether the money was the proceeds of criminal conduct.

He also pleaded guilty to stealing €10,000 from the bank on the following 5 November and a further sum of €3,172 the next day.

Sgt Jimmy McGovern presented evidence that originally a customer of a bank in the United States was defrauded. It had not been established who took the money which was transferred through a number of ‘mule’ accounts and redirected to Ani’s bank account.

There were no previous convictions.

Solicitor Paula Tiernan said her client co-operated with gardaí and made early pleas of guilty. Letters of reference from his church leader, family and charities he did work for were handed in.

The defendant was a student when this occurred and had since moved to England where he worked as a carer and was very involved in church life.

What happened was out of character and he was unlikely to be before the court again. Ani, who had returned to Ireland for all court dates, was embarrassed and regretted what occurred.

Accompanied by his mother, he was from a good family. His parents were worried for his furure, Ms Tiernan continued as she asked for leniency.

Judge McKiernan remarked the reality was that someone was out of pocket. There was no other option than to consider a custodial sentence.

The case had been put back for compensation which wasn’t paid.

A four-month sentence was imposed on the substantive charge. The judge refused an application to suspend it.

Bail in the event of an appeal was set at a personal bond of €300 with an independent surety of €500 cash lodged.