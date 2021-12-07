Call for investigation into circumstances which led to ‘do not consume’ notification being issued for 4,000 people in mid Louth

A bottle filled with water at Kilsaran Church car park for residents supplied by the Greenmount Public Water Scheme. Photo: Aidan Dullaghan/Newspics

A call has been made for an investigation into the circumstances which led to a ‘do not consume’ notification being issued for 4,000 people in mid-Louth on the Greenmount public water supply.

Cllr Bernie Conlon was speaking at Thursday’s meeting of Ardee Municipal District.

The Independent representative said she wanted to know what happened on Wednesday at the Greenmount plant.

Director of Services, Joe McGuinness, said he would get an update from Water Services.

Cllr Pearse McGeough backed the call for a probe.

On another related matter he said some people had no knowledge of the dangers of consuming the water.

‘It’s not okay to boil it. This is a very serious issue.’

Cllr Paula Butterly pointed out that not everyone was on social media or at their computers all day as she revealed some older and more vulnerable people ‘hadn’t a clue something was wrong with the water’.

She acknowledged water tankers were in place quite quickly but said calls or texts to herself and her colleagues in the affected areas would have helped because people were still seeking an update.