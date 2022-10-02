Wow moment for Dundalk clinic as passion for skin is rewarded at Hair and Beauty Awards

Celebrating their win at the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards are the Luminess team of Kayleigh Devlin, proprietor Dianne Crosby, Lisa Carolan and Maria Hughes

Dundalk’s Luminess Skin and Laser Clinic are celebrating their recent success in the Irish Hair and Beauty Awards when they won one of the top awards.

“After what has been a turbulent couple of years with the pandemic, lockdowns and the uncertainty of it all, I am delighted to say we have been awarded Skin Clinic Of The Year 2022 at this year’s Irish Hair and Beauty Awards,” says Dianne Crosby, who founded the Seatown-based clinic in 2019.

“This is such a wow moment for us as skin is our ultimate passion here at Luminess Skin and Laser Clinic and given the ups and downs of the past few years this award feels extra special to us,”

They hadn’t even celebrated their first anniversary in business when the pandemic swept across the country in March 2020 and they were closed for considerable periods of time over the next 18 months.

Dianne explains the first lockdown came into effect, they had to innovate and find ways to ensure their clients still felt supported throughout their skin journeys regardless of the fact the clinic was closed physically.

She quickly responded by offering an online service, which allowed clients to purchase their favourite products and also to get advice.

“Our online system was integral in maintaining that client/therapist connection,” she says.

“I really can’t thank our clients enough for supporting us in return and this accolade most definitely cements that for us here in the clinic.”