Westgate Coffee opens second shop

Beechgrove Terrance has seen the opening of a new coffee shop, Lourdes Coffee Shop with opening hours to accommodate hospital staff at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital.

A branch of Westgate Coffee on Georges Street, the owner, Matt Black who comes from this side of the town decided the spot was perfect to provide his delicious coffee.

Olivia Carroll, barista at both Westgate Coffee and the new Lourdes Coffee Shop said, “There was nothing on this side of the town and Matt is from around here, he’s local and his family are local. It’s a big residential area with a lot of people, but there isn’t really anything around for them, so Matt decided to open this up.”

To open a coffee shop in the middle of a cost of living crisis is a big challenge, however Emma Haggins, barista at same explained, "With the price of products going up, people don’t really have the extra money to go out for dinners and drinks, so you’ll find a lot of people meet in here for a coffee, it’s a cheaper way to meet up with friends and family. And we manage to keep prices reasonable so it’s a social outlet for people.”

As a branch of the popular Westgate Coffee, the Lourdes Coffee Shop will sell the same coffee and treats, bringing their popular brew to the residents of Beechgrove Terrace and beyond.

"We are finding that people who would have went down to Westgate are coming up here,” says Emma. “They live in this area, and are popping in on their walk and school runs.

"At the moment we have a full time person in each shop, from Monday to Friday, and then we have two part timers for Saturdays and Sundays.

"A lot of people compliment our coffee and where we get it from. I don’t think anyone else in Drogheda uses the coffee that we use, which is Full Circle from Dublin. So I think no one else in Drogheda uses that and we get a lot of compliments on it, so that’s one thing that is different from other coffee shops.”

Supporting local, Westgate Coffee has a history of joining forces with small businesses in the town, and that is no different for the Lourdes Coffee Shop, "The man that makes our baked goods is local, and our sausage rolls are stocked from a local butchers too,” says Olivia, “so we do support local businesses. As we said, we’re from the town, Matt’s from the town, so rather than buying from big franchises, the coffee shops becomes more of a community.”

The Lourdes Coffee Shop is open 7am-3pm, Monday-Friday to accommodate hospital staff, and from 8am-4pm Saturday-Sunday. Westgate Coffee remains open from 8am-4pm, Monday-Sunday.