Thérapie Clinic opens in Dundalk’s Marshes Shopping Centre

The Thérapie Clinic, which has opened the doors of its new clinic in Marshes Shopping Centre in Dundalk, is the only one north east.

The new clinic features three treatment rooms and a team of eight who will be offering their most sought-after treatments for men and women such as laser hair removal, cosmetic Injections, advanced body treatments and an extensive skin offering including HydraFacial, Profhilo and peels.

The group has over 60 clinics across Ireland and the UK with over 200 doctors on its expert team.

Celebrating its 20th year in business this year, Thérapie Clinic has cemented its reputation as Europe’s number one medical-grade laser and skin care specialist providing affordable, accessible, and up-to-date laser and aesthetic treatments.

Prices for laser hair removal start with packages from as low as €19.95 per session, and cosmetic injections from €145. Thérapie Clinic offers free consultations where customers can sit down with a medical professional and discuss the best course of action to meet the customers’ needs without any financial commitment.