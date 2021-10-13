Tasty awards for Louth’s Blas winners

Pictured are Adrian Regan and Alan Uzell of Hilton Foods, Drogheda who won Silver and Bronze at this year’s Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving their award from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth. Photo: Ken Finegan/www.newspics.ie

Pictured are Paul and Patricia MacNamee of MacNamee's Tea Room and Store, Dunleer who won Bronze at this year's Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving their award from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Pictured are Kian and Mary Louet Feisser of Carlingford Oyster Company who won Silver at this year's Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving their award from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Pictured is Joe Walls of Pearse Lyons Brewery and Distillery who won, Gold, Silver and Bronze at this year's Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving his award from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Pictured are Gillian Morgan and Brian McCullagh of Morgan's Fine Fish who won the Seafood Innovation award at this year's Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving their award from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

Joe Walls of Pearse Lyons Brewery and Distillery, Gillian Morgan and Brian McCullagh of Morgan's Fine Fish, Kian and Mary Louet Feisser of Carlingford Oyster Company, Paul and Patricia MacNamee of MacNamee's Tea Room and Store, Dunleer and Adrian Regan and Alan Uzell of Hilton Foods, Drogheda award winners at this year's Blas na hÉireann, the Irish Food Awards 2021 pictured after receiving their awards from Thomas McEvoy, Head of Enterprise, LEO Louth.

In a year like no other, Blas na hÉireann have just announced the award winners for 2021, with six winners from County Louth.

With the annual pilgrimage to Dingle stalled, this year’s winners tuned in for a second year running from every corner of the country for a virtual celebration of the very best in Irish food.

The team at Blas na hÉireann has been working tirelessly since March to ensure that Blas 2021 went ahead, sustaining their commitment to celebrating the very best in Irish food and drink.

Chairperson Artie Clifford said: “Congratulations to all of the businesses recognised through this year’s Blas na hÉireann awards. A special congratulations to Natures Best who were awarded Best in County Louth and to all the other prize winners from the Boyne Valley.”

“These are the 14th annual Blas na hÉireann awards,” says Artie, “and despite the very challenging situation, I am delighted to report a record entry level from producers right across the island. This large increase in entries has raised the bar across all categories, allowing us to introduce new products and producers to the buyers and press with whom we work, which is really exciting. Congratulations to all the winners and to every producer who participated. It is always such a rewarding experience to see the wealth of exceptional foods being produced on the island of Ireland, and this has been the best year yet.”

The Blas na hÉireann awards are the all-island food awards that recognise the very best Irish food and drink products, and the passionate people behind them. The biggest blind tasting of produce in the country, the criteria on which the product is judged as well as the judging system itself, which was developed by Blas na hÉireann with the Food Science Dept of UCC and the University of Copenhagen, is now recognised as an industry gold standard worldwide.

Products from every county in Ireland were entered into this year’s competition to win Gold, Silver or Bronze Blas na hÉireann awards in over 150 food and drink categories, as well as key awards like Supreme Champion and Best Artisan Producer.

The bronze, silver and gold winners from Louth across a range of different categories are: Pearse Lyons Brewing & Distilling - Gold, Silver and Bronze; Carlingford Oyster Company Ltd. - Silver; Hilton Foods - Silver and Bronze; McEntee’s Tea - Bronze; Morgans Fine Fish - Seafood Innovation Award; and Natures Best - Gold, Bronze and Best in Louth, supported by LEO Louth.