Spotlight on Louth’s crafting talent as 12 local creators take part in Dublin showcase

David & Linda Newton from Drogheda at the pop-up shop in Powerscourt.

The finest artisan craftspeople from County Louth are currently showcasing their goods on a national platform until the end of the month.

12 designers and artists from Louth Craftmark Designers Network, a group of crafters and visual artists based in and around County Louth are showcasing and selling a range of unique pieces in Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre during the month of August, as part of August Craft Month 2023, which is organised by Design & Crafts Council Ireland.

August Craft Month is Ireland’s unique celebration of the craft sector, providing opportunities for everyone to learn about, make, see and buy crafts. This year for August Craft Month, Louth Craftmark Designers Network have chosen to open a pop-up store in Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre, Dublin 2 for the month of August.

“The network has 68 members this year and is going from strength to strength. Louth Craftmark exists to support the creative development of its members, through collaborative projects, exhibitions, education and networking opportunities,” explains Aoife Burke, secretary of Louth Craftmark Designers Network. “Our members are highly skilled and cover a wide range of disciplines including glass, ceramics, jewellery, textiles, woodwork, print, artwork as well as candles, fragrances for the home and handmade skincare products. We are delighted that 12 of our designers have teamed up to make their beautifully handcrafted items available in the heart of Dublin.”

Whether you are hoping to treat yourself to something truly wonderful, or looking for a special gift, you will find a range of beautiful and unique items from Louth Craftmark Designers Network available to buy in Powerscourt Townhouse Centre, Unit 4 (on the ground floor between Cloon Keen and MoMuse).

Casting the spotlight on Louth’s artistic talents are:

Tracey Fry – Visual Artist

Tracy is a visual artist based in Dundalk Co. Louth. She works mainly in printmaking and painting but also works with salvaged slate to create one-off jewellery pieces and gifts.

Sonya Reynolds – Visual Artist

Sonya works with acrylics, water colours and silks. Inspired by nature, colour, fashion, people, expressions, landscapes, flowers, trees, the sea, fairy tales and everyday life,

Yvonne Mullen – LORE Natural Skincare

LORE natural skincare is handmade in the scenic Cooley Peninsula, Co Louth using only natural, ethically sourced and sustainable ingredients.

Noelle Manley - ART by NOELLA

Noella is a Louth based artist whose work captures the beauty and colour of the world around us.

Michele Hannan Ceramics

Michele has developed her own unique and distinctive range of ceramic products and one-off pieces.

Leonora Reilly – Visual Artist

Lenora is a contemporary landscape artist who uses acrylics and mixed media to create loose, abstracted almost, art with lots of colour, texture, and atmosphere in her home studio.

Jennie Ritchie – Textile Designer

Jennie Ritchie is a vibrant new Irish textile brand focusing on nature and a connection with the outdoors.

Emma Fallon – Emma’s So Naturals

Since 2010 Emma’s Fallon has designed and created a collection of natural, high quality, plant-based wellness and home-fragrance products, scented with her own unique and inspired blends of pure essential oils.

Clémence Prosen is a French-born Irish artist, a surface pattern designer and a calm-life advocate.

Aoife Burke – Glass Artist

Aoife Burke’s work is formed by fusing clear and coloured glass, creating and building elements that she combines to become the finished pieces

Cecelia Casey – Jewellery Designer

Cecelia loves to incorporate a vast array of colours, textures and gemstone shapes into her work and create truly special jewellery.

Caoimhe Tuthill - Boann Irish Felt Designs

Textile designer Caoimhe Tuthill creates one-of-a-kind hand felted shawls, accessories, and artwork, handmade in her Slane home.

Louth Craftmark Designers Network Pop Store is open in Dublin’s Powerscourt Townhouse Shopping Centre throughout August 2023. Mon-Sat, 10am-6pm, Sundays 12pm-6pm.