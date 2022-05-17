Root Up Micro greens get a leg up from SuperValu

Root Up Microgreens, a vegetable growing business with a difference on the Cooley peninsula, is among the small Irish producers being showcased in SuperValu’s Taste of Local initiative.

Based at Gyles Quay, Root Up Microgreens is “a little vegetable farm” that uses a vertical growing system in their greenhouses to produce seedlings that are packed full of nutrients, says Friederike Eimer.

Born in Germany, she comes from a long line of farmers and has a background in ecology.

“I moved to Ireland when I was 19 and did my undergraduate degree in Galway-Mayo Institute of Technology,” she says.

The post-Celtic Tiger recession saw her move to Sweden for further studies and it was there that she met her husband, Dundalk man Oisin Duffy.

"We decided to come back to Ireland as he's from here and I love Ireland, by heart is always here.”

The couple have been living in Gyles Quay since early 2018 and it was when Friederike was pregnant with their first child that the idea for growing microgreens was born.

“The doctor told me that I was nutrient deficient and I didn't fancy taking supplements as I knew I’d forget them, so I began to look at alternatives,” she says.. “I’m from a farming background so I looked into the different food groups and that’s when microgreens came up.”

Microgreens, she explains, are the seedlings of vegetable and salad crops and are packed full of nutrients.

“They are young tender vegetables and have much more nutrients compared to their fully grown counterparts.”

“You can put them in salads, soups, sandwiches, curries or anything you want to add some additional nutrients to.”

"I started growing them for myself and then other people asked me to grow them for them as well.”

Friederike is passionate about the environment and uses a more ecologically-friendly vertical farming method.

This means she can grow all the microgreens she wants in a small area, and by using an underfloor heating system, cuts back on electricity consumption.

She was delighted to have been accepted into the SuperValue Food Academy programme, which is delivered in conjunction with Bord Bia and the Local Enterprise Offices. The programme has been an established part of the Irish food industry for nine years now and supports 1,500 jobs nationwide.

This will see Root Up microgreens stocked in local SuperValu supermarkets under the Taste of Local initiative.

They already supply a number of outlets in Louth and Dublin, as well as local restaurants including The Spotted Dog and Square in Dundalk.

Root Up microgreens can be ordered from their own website www.rootupmicrogreens.ie