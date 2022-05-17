Louth

Root Up Micro greens get a leg up from SuperValu

Friederike Eimer. Photo: Ken Finegan / Newspics Expand
Friederike's microgreens are now stocked in Supervalu stores. Expand

Friederike's microgreens are now stocked in Supervalu stores.

Margaret Roddy

Root Up Microgreens, a vegetable growing business with a difference on the Cooley peninsula, is among the small Irish producers being showcased in SuperValu’s Taste of Local initiative.

Based at Gyles Quay, Root Up Microgreens  is “a little vegetable farm” that uses a vertical  growing system in their greenhouses to produce seedlings that are packed full of nutrients, says Friederike Eimer.

