Rob Kearney and Jess Redden get behind local skincare company Poko

Celebrity couple Rob Kearney and Jess Redden are the face of Poko having signed up as brand ambassador as well as investing in the skincare start-up which has its headquarters in Dundalk.

This is a major coup for the company which was founded in 2019 by Louth entrepreneurs David Hughes and Justine O’Hanlon and has already won a number of awards for its CBD infused skincare and beauty products.

Poko is the brainchild of Dundalk woman Justine and is based on her own experience of trying to find products that cater for problem skin.

"I have Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), a hormonal imbalance, and have always struggled with my skin,” she said.

Justine was working as creative director for ORH Marketing and through that work became aware of the CBD industry in America and Canada.

"While a lot of research has still to go into the benefits of CBD, one of the things that we do know is that CBD has anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties that are effective in treating ache.”

Convinced that this could work really well for problem skin like hers, she ran the idea past her boss, David Hughes from Carlingford.

"We were looking at a few different things that we could expand into product development and I asked him if he would be interested in doing a skincare brand that used CBD, that had all natural ingredients, was vegan, and would help people with problem skin.”

David agreed and Poko was born.

"We are working with a really good lab in the UK although we do want to bring manufacturing to Ireland at some stage in the future,.” Justine said.

‘We launched back in 2019 and then COVID-19 came which actually gave us a bit of a run-in so that we could look at our product formulations before launching the whole range.”

“We use a lot of natural ingredients in our products and they are all vegan and cruelty free, certified by the Vegan Society and the Leaping Bunny Certificate,” she said..

There are different formulations to target different issues including acne, hyperpigmentation, rosacea, eczema, psoriasis, dullness and dehydration, and she says that it’s the CBD which makes the products so effective, locking in moisture as well as having anti-inflammatory and anti-bacterial properties.

They are developing new products, including a SPF 50 day moisturiser with former Ireland and Leinster rugby star Rob Kearney which will be launched in the coming months.

"Rob is retired now and has just finished studies at UCD so he was looking at things that he could sink his teeth into,” explained Justine. “David knew him from playing football a long time ago and asked him if he was interested in a new venture.”

"We got talking to them about the company and they liked what we are doing.”

Having spent time in Australia, Rob is very much aware of the importance of looking after his skin when out in the sun.

“Myself and Jess are both really excited to be partnering with a skincare brand like Poko. I find the stigma around male skin care in particular really needs to improve. Poko provides a unisex product to the market which I love,” he said.

Both Rob and Jess have invested in the company, as well as signing up as brand ambassadors.

’Poko is a very exciting brand which has enormous potential,” said Jess, who has recently graduated as a pharmacist. “They have a very strong set of values and really care about how the product is made and what ingredients go into it. That means a lot to me and Rob and it’s something that consumers are becoming more and more concerned about.’’

Justine says that the team at Poko are very excited to have Jess and Rob on board not just as ambassadors but as investors.

"We are really lucky to have found that connection and to be able to work with them.”