Osborne Recruitment celebrating seven glorious years in Drogheda

Osborne, the multi award-winning recruitment and talent solutions service, is celebrating seven years in Drogheda, with plans for expansion, future growth and job creation

This September, the Osborne M1 Drogheda office marked its seventh year providing award-winning recruitment and talent solution services to candidates and clients across the North East and M1 corridor region.

“It has been a privilege to work alongside so many incredible businesses and organisations across the North East region as a recruitment partner over the past seven years,” said Senior Commercial Development Manager, Jim Wylie at the celebrations. “Our mission at Osborne is to deliver Recruitment Excellence through matching the right candidate with the right job, no compromise and in the area we’re fortunate to have access to a highly skilled and educated workforce and an extensive list of exceptional clients and organisations providing excellent career opportunities. Our own growing workforce and office space expansion also signifies growth within the local economy which is hugely positive post pandemic”

Osborne Drogheda has grown significantly since its official opening in the Bryanstown Centre in September 2015 and since then has helped drive the local economy through job creation and opportunities for 20 permanent staff and on average 35 temporary Osborne staff on-site in companies weekly across the whole M1 and wider region including Louth, Meath, Monaghan, Cavan and Fingal / North County Dublin and across the border into Northern Ireland.

In 2013, when Shona McManus became the Owner and CEO of Osborne, the company employed just six people working out of one office location in Dublin. Today, as a result of exceptional strategic growth, Osborne has expanded to nine office locations within Ireland: Dublin 2, Drogheda, Blanchardstown, Sandyford, Bray, Kildare, Cork, Waterford and Canada and a team of 84 staff offering recruitment consultancy in the sectors of Accountancy & Finance, Office Administration & Customer Service, Sales & Marketing, HR & Talent Acquisition, Government & Public Sector, Light Industrial, Manufacturing & Engineering, I.T., Healthcare, Executive & Board Appointments, Temporary & Contract Appointments, International Search & Selection, and Osborne Career Consultants. Each office location was selected on the basis of strategic business goals and objectives. Having moved to the region over 20 years ago, Shona McManus, identified a need to support local clients and candidates with high quality recruitment and talent solution services and the decision to locate Osborne’s third operation in Drogheda was decided.

“We are incredibly proud of everything Osborne has achieved since its opening in 2015. From our multiple office expansions to our involvement in the local community, to having the opportunity to change the lives of candidates that we place,” added Mary O’Sullivan, Recruitment and Business Manager for Osborne Drogheda. “At Osborne, our company culture is everything to us. We have a wonderful team based in Drogheda and every day we strive to create a positive, supportive and trusting environment for everyone and are incredibly proud of our Great Place to Work awards which we have received for four consecutive years.”

Osborne Drogheda is now one of the group’s largest operations within Ireland with Osborne’s CEO & Owner, Finance, Marketing and Executive divisions based here. Osborne Drogheda has continued its growth trajectory having successfully emerged from the Covid pandemic doubling headcount, office space and divisions and continues to grow with plans for an additional 4 new hires by the end of the year.

Throughout the past seven years, Osborne Drogheda have placed 1,000s of candidates into permanent, temporary and contract roles across the North-East and have partnered with hundreds of clients across SME’s, Multi-National Corporations, the Public Sector and Not for Profit organisations across multiple sectors.

From 2015 to date, Osborne Drogheda has grown from a team of three to a team of 20 and have had to expand office space also to accommodate that growth, taking on two new offices this year in Bryanstown. Year on year Osborne Drogheda has grown by 143.6% on the back of the Quality of Recruitment services delivered by our expert Recruitment team.

Osborne Drogheda is proud and committed to supporting the local community through volunteering, direct sponsorship and offering career guidance and we are very much embedded in the local and regional community. Since 2015 Osborne has partnered with numerous local groups and charitable organisations including Volunteer Louth (Fleadh Cheoil na hEireann 2018/2019) Boyne AC, Drogheda District Athletic Club, Ace Athletics, M1 Skillnet, The Mill Enterprise Hub, Drogheda & District Chamber of Commerce, Dundalk Chamber of Commerce, Fingal Chamber of Commerce, St Colmcilles GAA, Bellewstown Races, Lusk Round Towers Hurling and St Itas AFC.

For job seekers and employers in the region, contact Osborne Drogheda at 041 986 5058 or email Mary O’Sullivan, Recruitment and Business Manager, at mary.osullivan@osborne.ie and Jim Wylie, Senior Commercial Development Manager, at jim.wylie@osborne.ie.