Nova Scotian Premier visits XOcean in north Louth

XOCEAN, the international ocean data company, welcomed the visit of the 30th Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston to their north Louth Technical Centre last weekend.

XOCEAN is a leading provider of carbon-neutral, safe, economic marine data to some of the world’s largest companies. The visit to the XOCEAN offices in Greenore took place as part of the Premier’s first overseas mission since his instatement in August 2021.

CEO James Ives said “Nova Scotia is one of the main maritime provinces in Eastern Canada, and a national leader in fighting climate change. With the Nova Scotian and Canadian governments recent announcement of committing to having 80 percent of their electricity needs met with renewables by 2030, this meeting arrived at a critical time.”

As a market leader in the emerging USV (Uncrewed Surface Vessel) market and marine-tech sector, XOCEAN’s capabilities are crucial to the development of offshore renewable energy in provinces such as Nova Scotia. An offshore wind farm requires huge quantities of data throughout its 30-year life cycle, starting with large site investigations during the development phase, multiple surveys during construction, routine surveys during 25 years of operation and final surveys during decommissioning.

Using its proprietary marine robotic technology (USVs), XOCEAN collects ocean data sustainably across a range of industries, with many of the company's recent projects focused on offshore wind development. XOCEAN has successfully delivered over 100 projects, accumulating over 40,000 hours of operation and offsetting over 45,000 tonnes of CO2. XOCEAN serves the growing demand for carbon-neutral data collection, using satellite controlled uncrewed vessels developed in-house. While the company is headquartered in Ireland, XOCEAN is continuously expanding its international footprint with regional offices located in Dartmouth, NS - Canada, the US, Norway, the UK and most recently Australia.

The CEO added “We’re delighted to have welcomed Premier Houston to our Irish headquarters as part of his European Tour. The next 12 months look set to be an exciting time for XOCEAN as we continue to increase our team, capabilities, and our fleet of USVs to meet growing market demand, that will help to drive forward cleaner, greener energy solutions such as the development of the offshore renewable industry in Nova Scotia.”

Commenting on the visit, Premier of Nova Scotia, Tim Houston said: “I know we have tremendous opportunities to create lasting partnerships to harness the potential of our oceans and work together in areas like the green economy. Nova Scotia is a vibrant, welcoming place to visit and do business.”

Canada is a key growth market for XOCEAN – with the longest shoreline in the world, it offers a significant market for ocean data collection. Since opening the Canadian office in 2020, XOCEAN has successfully completed pioneering missions in hydrography, asset inspection and site characterization, including the first multi-USV (Uncrewed Surface Vessel) survey on Lake Superior and surveys in the Artic.

During this time, XOCEAN was awarded a project with the Ocean Supercluster that allowed the company to partner with ABCO industries and Ocean Floor Geophysics, in the development of their next generation technology.